GRAND RAPIDS — In his new job as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team, Chadwick Persons not only wants to achieve success on the court, but he also wants to make a difference in molding the athletes into good human beings.
Persons, an assistant in the Grand Rapids program for years, was recently named as head coach of the Thunderhawks replacing Scott Bachmann who resigned after one season at the helm. He says he is excited in taking over the position.
“I am excited about the opportunity to impact young men, not just in basketball only but also in life skills and bringing that perspective of team and how we work together as a team,” Persons said. “I do look forward to that.
“We want to win – there is no doubt about that – but we also want them to win in life and the aspect of a team sport can really help channel that.”
Persons played basketball in high school for the St. Charles Saints in southern Minnesota before moving to Grand Rapids and starting his coaching career in the Thunderhawks girls basketball program as the freshman coach in the 2006-06 season. He moved up to serve as the junior varsity coach for years before switching over to the Grand Rapids boys basketball program in 2012. He served as the freshmen coach for a few years before being the junior varsity coach for five seasons. He served as the assistant varsity coach under Bachmann last season.
Persons said the Grand Rapids boys program has been so successful that it will be difficult to change something that has been so good.
“I think we will continue to be a defensive-minded team and we want to continue to see the aspect of defense and effort, that type of tough mentality to continue,” the coach explained. “We don’t want any of that diminished.
“Offensively, maybe there will be some slight changes there but I don’t know if it is a huge transition. I maybe will do some different things .”
Persons was asked how he would like the Grand Rapids boys program to be viewed by others and he said, “When you look at a program, it also goes beyond the basketball court. Our serving in other areas, our playing other sports. These guys are quality guys and they have a good mentality. They are leaders in the school and they invite people to be a part of something that is a lot of fun and also has a lot of success within.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.