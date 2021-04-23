NASHWAUK — After being an assistant coach to Wayne LaBine for a couple of years, Maria Peluso was all set to take over the reins of the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School softball team in 2020.
That’s when COVID-19 struck and put a hold on her coaching debut.
It took a year, but Peluso will finally take over the Spartans during the 2021 season.
Peluso was ready for the challenge last year, and she was ready to take over the program and continue its recent success.
Fortunately, Peluso has a familiarity with this team, so it won’t take her long to adjust to the job.
“It was a heck of a first year,” Peluso said. “It was going to be an important year for us. We had some younger girls that we needed to fill some big shoes. We needed that year, along with everybody.
“It was disappointing, especially with how beautiful the spring ended up being. I think it was the best spring Minnesota has ever had, and we didn’t get to play on the field.”
Peluso has a good group of seniors, including Johnnie Waldvogel (center field); Kiara Clusiau (second base); Carmony Folstad, who is a transfer from North Branch; and Emily Howard, who is coming out for softball for the first time.
“We need Johnnie to be vocal in both the outfield and in the dugout,” Peluso said. “She’s a natural leader, so we’ll depend on her for that. Kiara is probably the biggest hustler I’ve seen in a female athlete.
“Carmony, that was a big pick up there. Emily hasn’t played before, but she’s already impressing me so much.”
The junior class consists of Sam Woodman (first base); Kaydence Thoennes; Lexi Carroll; and Rose Kuhlman (catcher).
Sophomore Addy Gangl will be the Spartans’ pitcher.
“This will be a big year for her,” Peluso said. “It’ll be nice to have Addy on the mound for us. Her arm looks good. She’s bigger and stronger, so that will help us, too. She did play some summer ball.
“She actually tried some other positions other than pitching. She’s a gamer. Mentally, she’s there. I can trust her on the mound.”
The other sophomores
are Jocelyn Maki and Harley Serich.
“Jocelyn is a year-round ballplayer,” Peluso said. “We need her bat in the lineup. She’s mainly been a third baseman, but we’ll try her at shortstop because she’s our best fielder. She’s nervous about that, but I think she’ll do just fine.
“Harley has stepped it up in practice, so she’ll see some playing time as well. We also have some decent freshmen, so I could see them getting some playing time. There’s also some seventh- and eighth-graders that we might be pulling up.”
What that means is Nashwauk-Keewatin has some depth this season.
“It’s nice to have that,” Peluso said. “We’ve never had that before, so it’s nice to have some girls to choose from. That will be important especially since we haven’t had much practice time. We jumped right into games.
“We usually have a couple of weeks or practice, so that will be nice. We don’t have a set lineup yet. It’s like a puzzle right now figuring out who’s going to go where. It’ll be nice to pick-and-choose like that.”
Defensively, Peluso has liked what she’s seen so far.
“We have some solid gloves out there,” Peluso said. “Jocelyn will lead our infield. I expect Johnnie to do the same in the outfield.”
Offensively, Peluso is hoping her team can score runs in different ways, whether it’s using small ball or power.
“We should have a good mix,” Peluso said. “That’s something we can look forward to this year. We haven’t had either. We’ve had to manufacture runs on the bases. We should have a solid lineup. It’s exciting.”
Regardless of what happens, Peluso and her team are looking forward to playing.
“After missing last year, it was a bummer for all of us,” Peluso said. “Just being in the gym, they’re excited to play. I’m glad we can get these girls out to play. It’s going to be a fun year.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.