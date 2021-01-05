COLERAINE — There’s one thing for sure: the Mayville State University women’s basketball team will be getting a heck of a basketball player next year in Greenway sparkplug point guard Baylie Jo Norris.
Norris, a senior on the Raiders girls basketball team this season, signed a National Letter of Intent Tuesday to play basketball at Mayville State, which is located in Mayville, N.D. Norris said she had offers from other schools but felt that Mayville will be a good fit for her as both an athlete and as a student.
“I had been thinking of either running or playing basketball in college for a long time and I selected basketball,” said Norris, the daughter of Micki Norris and Dusty and Renae Ross. “(Mayville) plays a lot like my style. I went for a visit and ended up verbally committing.
“I was looking around for good basketball programs and they are NAIA, but they have a really good program, a supportive teaching staff, and they also have my majors that I am going for.” She said she plans to double major in elementary and special education.
Norris is different from many players in the fact that she stresses to be a top defensive player rather than just focusing on offense.
“I have always been the best defensive player on our team and that’s definitely my specialty,” she explained. “Then, I have grown to become a really good point guard and I also am a very good shooting guard as I shoot most of our 3’s on our team.
“Mayville is definitely defense-oriented and they shoot a lot of outside shots.”
Norris said she often guards the opponents’ best offensive player and she said it is her goal to succeed in limiting that opponent’s offensive output.
“If they not in big post then I am guarding their best player and I am always right there, I don’t give them any space. I watch their stomach and I know where they are going before they go there and I get a lot of steals and tips.
“I also make the opponents think and I make them switch directions and that’s how you beat an offensive player.”
Greenway broke a couple decades of frustration last year when it was co-champion of the Northern Lakes Conference. Norris said the goal is to repeat as champion again this season.
“We hope to win the conference again and make it at least two or three rounds in the playoffs,” Norris said.
Norris said she has the knack for working hard which she feels will make her a good player at the college level.
“I think my habit of playing defense and not being afraid to shoot over someone taller than me is really good to have before playing in college,” Norris explained.
A three-sport athlete who runs cross country in the fall and track in the spring, Norris said she has transitioned from a sprinter into a distance runner.
The senior also excels in the classroom where she has a 4.0 grade point average and is currently tied for the No. 1 spot in the senior class at Greenway.
“I am very grateful for not only my teammates but mainly the adults, coaches and parents in my life,” said Norris. “Also a shout-out to my uncle (Rick Fox) who passed away a couple of years ago. He was one of my biggest fans so I always think of him when I am competing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.