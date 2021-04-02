COLERAINE — When you hear of the accomplishments of Greenway High School senior Baylie Jo Norris, you aren’t surprised when awards come her way.
Norris was recently presented with the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award – known as the Triple A Award which honors high school seniors throughout the state who have a 3.0 or higher grade point average and who participate in Minnesota State High School League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. The award is sponsored by M Health Fairview and the Institute for Athletic Medicine.
To be eligible for the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award a student must:
*Be a high school senior at the time of nomination. Schools may nominate one senior boy and one senior girl for this award.
*Have a cumulative GPA of 3.0 or higher at the time of nomination.
*Participate in at least one League-sponsored athletic program and one arts/activity program.
*Comply with the MSHSL’s Student Code of Conduct.
*Complete the application form and submit it to the administrative region secretary by the deadline date specified by the region committee.
“When I heard I was to receive the award, I was really honored and thankful for all the help in my community,” Norris said. “I think it is really important to be a well-rounded person because it teaches you different lessons and not just lessons in school or sports but also life lessons.
“I think that you can only learn best through experience.”
Norris was asked why she is so involved in the community and she said, “I think it is important to give back and help those around you because they’ve helped you along the way.”
Norris will attend college next year and play basketball at Mayville State College in North Dakota. Besides having many other extracurricular activities, she also is the co-valedictorian at Greenway High School with a 4.0 grade point average.
“Athletics are very important in my life; I am at a practice almost every single day,” Norris explained. “I think the relationships that I have made are definitely the biggest thing that has impacted me.
“I have also worked very hard in the classroom and I am very proud because it takes a lot of time and energy to work hard at everything you do.”
Norris is also involved in Student Council which does random volunteer activities, and she is a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She also volunteers on her own through coaching Special Olympics athletes and volunteering at the food bank in Grand Rapids.
Selection Process
Triple ‘A’ Award recipients are selected through a multi-level process involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.
Two award finishers from each region (one boy and one girl) were invited to a recognition banquet in March and League officials announced the four statewide Triple ‘A’ Award winners at that time. All 32 finalists will also participate in an on-court ceremony during the Class AA championship game of the Boys Basketball State Tournament. The statewide award winners—a girl and a boy from Class A and Class AA schools—will also receive a four-year $1,000 scholarship.
Norris said her future goal is to become an elementary special education teacher.
“I want to say how thankful I am for my teammates, teachers and coaches throughout the years helping me get to this point,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.