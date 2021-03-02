GRAND RAPIDS — Members of the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls Nordic ski teams are preparing for the section meet which kicks off Wednesday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
Teams competing in the Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet will be Grand Rapids, Duluth East, Duluth Denfeld, Duluth Marshall, Ely, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Proctor-Hermantown, Mesabi East, Two Harbors, Cook County and Hibbing.
Unlike most other high school sports, Nordic skiing consists of just one class in high school competition in Minnesota. While Grand Rapids is one of the larger schools in the section, the program doesn’t have the numbers that other section schools have.
“If you compare us to Duluth East, they typically have close to 150 kids out. We will just get close to 40 in Grand Rapids, grades seven through 12,” said Marlo Gangi, who coaches the team along with Craig Stertz. “But we have been able to compete with them through the years.”
Following is information on both the Thunderhawk boys and girls teams:
Girls
Gangi said Section 7 traditionally has good teams which can be seen by Ely claiming a state title a few years ago. She said it hard to gauge how good teams are this season because teams competed in just three-team meets because of the pandemic and did not get a chance to race against other section foes.
“We only really faced Duluth East once and it was a relay,” Gangi said. “Duluth East and Ely are usually pretty strong. Actually, our Grand Rapids girls have a chance. We are pretty strong this year.”
Asked what will be the keys for Grand Rapids to contend for a section title, Gangi said, “The top four skiers score and right now our top three are pretty strong,” Gangi said. “They are up there with the top skiers in the section. Really, the key will be our fourth skier to have a really good race. They all need to have a good race, but if our fourth skier can up her game, that is going to be the key I think.”
Boys
Gangi said Duluth East, CEC and Ely all are strong contenders to win a section title. She said Grand Rapids’ Sam Stertz, a senior who has multiple appearances in the state meet, will not be available for the section meet because he is in Europe competing in the biathlon.
“If Sam could have been here, our boys would have had a chance anyway,” said Gangi. “Now we have three skiers that are kind of up toward the top but we won’t have a really strong fourth skier. So, the boys seem to be out of the running at this point.”
Gangi said two five-kilometer races are usually conducted at the section meet, one in classic and one in skate. However, because of the pandemic, changes have been made to the format with skiers traveling just over four kilometers in the classic course and also in the skating portion of the tournament.
“Our skiers know the course at Giants Ridge; they raced it last week,” Gangi explained. “It’s similar to the course in the past where the classic course is a lot of climbing in the front half of the race and it’s a lot of downhill in the second half.
“The skate course is pretty challenging; it is pretty hilly so they do a lot of climbing. But at the same time, if they can have good technique and good speed it’s kind of fun for them because it is like a roller-coaster.
“Our skiers thought the courses were much easier than they typically are.”
At the section meet, the top two teams and then the top six individuals that are not on a state-qualifying team earn berths in the state meet.
“We have a couple boys and a couple girls that we hope can have really good races and advance as individuals,” Gangi said. “We are just happy to have a season and despite all the regulations we are just happy that the kids could actually race and have a section and a state meet. Hopefully there is enough snow for a state meet next week.”
