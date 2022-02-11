BIWABIK — Two Grand Rapids High School girls Nordic skiers have earned berths in the state Nordic ski meet by virtue of their performances at the Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik on Wednesday.
Sophomore Ella Karkela placed 10th overall and finished with a time of 38:59. Her teammate, junior Sanny Gangi, was right behind her as she was 11th overall and finished in 39:26 to claim the last individual spot for the state meet.
The Thunderhawks girls Nordic ski team turned in a fine performance on Wednesday as it finished third, Duluth East won the meet with 390 points while Ely also earned a state berth by finishing second with 369. The Thunderhawks were just behind the Timberwolves with 360 to take third.
Other team scores were Mora 341, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 316, Mesabi East Area 294, Proctor-Hermantown 199, North Shore 173, Duluth Marshall 173, and Duluth Denfeld 139.
Duluth East also won the boys team title with 394. Proctor-Hermantown also earned a berth at state with 375. Mora was third with 370. Grand Rapids did not field a boys team.
Following are results of the meet:
Girls Pursuit
Lily Brown of Duluth East took first in the Girls Pursuit race as she finished with a time of 35 minutes and 53 seconds. Della Bettendorf of Proctor-Hermantown was second in 36:00while Zoe Devine of Ely placed third in 36:16.
The entire Duluth East and Ely teams will compete at state. Other individuals to qualify include Bettendorf and Olya Wright of North Shore.
Besides Karkela and Gangi, other Grand Rapids skiers were junior Ada Jackson, 18th in 41:20, and sophomore Chloe Petersen, 24th in 42:22.
Girls Classic
Bettendorf of Proctor-Hermantown was the fastest in the Classic portion of the event with a time of 18:00. Brown of Duluth East was second in 18:05 while Devine of Ely was third in 18:10.
Grand Rapids skiers were Gangi, 11th in 20:14, Karkela, 12th in 20:19, Jackson, 20th in 21:05, and Petersen, 25th in 21:37.
Girls Relay
The Thunderhawk duo of Abigail Birkey and Lainie Jackson was third in 19:53.
Boys Pursuit
Oliver Miatke, a Duluth East junior, was first in a time if 32:49. Paavo Rova of Duluth East was second in 33:02 while Aiden Vanstraten of Proctor-Hermantown was third in 33:11.
Besides the skies from Duluth East and Proctor-Hermantown, individuals who earned berths in the state meet include Gabriel Pointer of Ely, Tommy Mulford of Mora, Jon Hakala of Ely, and Riley Hutchinson of Duluth Marshall.
Larson Curnow, a Grand Rapids freshman, placed 35th in 40:14. Another Thunderhawk was eighth grader Kale Fairchild who was 39th in 42:02.
Boys Classic
Miatke of Duluth East was first in 1603 followed by Micah Larson, Ely, 16:51, and Pointer of Ely, 17:03.
Curnow was 36th in 20:24 while Fairchild was 40th in 21:27.
The state Nordic ski meet will be a two-day event and is set for next Wednesday and Thursday at Giants Ridge.
Section 7 Nordic Championships at Giants Ridge
Girls’ team results: 1, Duluth East, 390; 2, Ely, 369; 3, Grand Rapids, 360; 4, Mora, 341; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 316; 6, Mesabi East Area, 294; 7, Proctor/Hermantown, 199; 8T, North Shore, 173; 8T, Duluth Marshall, 173; 10, Duluth Denfeld, 139.
Boys’ team results: 1, Duluth East, 394; 2, Proctor/Hermantown, 375; 3, Mora, 370; 4, Ely, 366; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 330; 6, Mesabi East Area, 296; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 177; 8, Duluth Marshall, 172; 9, North Shore 153.
