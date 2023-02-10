BIWABIK—Ely senior Zoe Devine carried a 40 second lead heading into the final race in Wednesday’s Section 7 Nordic ski meet.
With just enough of a buffer between her and the next four skiers—all from Duluth East—Devine put down a solid enough time in the freestyle race to finish with a combined time of 32:39, securing herself a section championship and a spot at next week’s state meet.
Devine’s performance also led the Timberwolves team, which finished second overall behind the Greyhounds with 374 points. The runner-up finish sends Ely to state as a team where they’ll compete one last time this year.
For Grand Rapids, senior Sanny Gangi finished 11th overall in the pursuit. She was ninth in the Classic portion of the event with a time of 18:06. She turned in the 12th fastest time in the freestyle (18:21) which gave her a combined time of 36:27 to claim a state berth.
Besides Gangi, other Grand Rapids girls in the pursuit were junior Ella Downing who narrowly missed a state berth as she was 15th in 38:26; junior Chloe Petersen, 25th in 40:39, senior Lenna Johnson, 29th in 41:47, and senior Taylor Birkey, 30th in 41:52.
On the boys’ side, both Ely and Mesabi East Area fell short of qualifying as a team (taking third and fourth, respectively), but one member from each team did punch their ticket to state with the Giants’ Connor Matschiner taking fifth and the Wolves’ Dylan Durkin taking seventh, allowing each to earn an individual berth.
For Grand Rapids, freshman Kale Fairchild was 40th in 38:24, and sophomore Zane Poenix was 41st in 39:44.
In the girls’ event, Devine led all skiers after the classic race, putting down a 5K time of 16:02. In the 5K freestyle pursuit, Devine put up the third best time at 16:37 and managed to come away with the win by about 13 seconds with Duluth East’s Rowan Bixler finishing runner-up at 32:52.
In the girls’ sprint relay, Ely aided their cause with a fourth place finish with the pair of Kelly Thompson and Sydney Durkin putting down a time of 17:36.
In the boys races, Duluth East ran away with the section team title once more, winning with 396 points. Mora was second with 367. Ely and Mesabi East fell short, taking third and fourth with 357 and 347 points, respectively.
The top four finishers in the pursuit all hailed from Duluth East with Mesabi East Area’s Connor Matschiner taking the next best spot in fifth to qualify for state. Matschiner sat in third after the classic race with a time of 15:14, but his freestyle time of 15:44 bumped him back two spots to finish at 30:58.The State Nordic Ski Meet is scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday. The team spring portion of the meet will take place on Wednesday beginning at 11 a.m. with the classic and pursuit races taking place on Thursday starting at 10 a.m.
2023 Section 7 Nordic Ski Meet
Girls team scores (top 2 advance to state): 1, Duluth East 393; 2, Ely, 374; 3, Proctor/Hermantown, 344; 4, Grand Rapids, 339; 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 332; 6, Duluth Marshall, 329; 7, Mora, 324; 8, North Shore, 306; 9, Mesabi East, 282; 10, Duluth Denfeld, 269.
Girls pursuit (top 4 individuals not on top 2 teams advance to state): 1, Zoe Devine, Ely, 32:39; 2, Rowan Bixler, DE, 32:52; 3, Lydia Kraker, DE, 33:22; 4, Anna-Britta Helmer, DE, 33:58; 5, Jenna Johnson, DE, 34:32; 6, Della Bettendorf, PH, 35:08; 7, Olya Wright, NS, 35:28; 8, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 35:32; 9, Leah Coleman, DE, 35:56; 10, Claire Blauch, Ely, 36:00; 11, Sanny Gangi, GR, 36:27; 12, Naida Hutchinson, DM, 37:15.
Girls sprint relay (top 6 in finals, top pairing not on top 2 teams advances to state): 1, Liesl Cope-Schaeffer/Greta Hendrickson, DE, 16:05; 2, Megan Chopskie/Charlotte Ripp, CEC, 17:11; 3, Ada Halverson/Nora Kerr, Mora, 17:27; 4, Kelly Thompson/Sydney Durkin, Ely, 17:36; 5, Elaine Jackson/Abigail Birkey, GR, 18:22; 6, Paisley Kleiman/Campbell Amundson, PH, 18:28; 10, Aubree Skelton/Liz Nelson, ME, DNF.
Boys team scores (top 2 advance to state): 1, Duluth East, 396; 2, Mora, 367; 3, Ely, 357; 4, Mesabi East Area, 347; 5T, North Shore, 321; 5T, Proctor/Hermantown, 321; 7, Duluth Marshall, 320; 8, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 318; 9, Duluth Denfeld, 286.
Boys pursuit (top 4 individuals not on top 2 teams advance to state): 1, Oliver Miatke, DE, 23:44; 2, Aiden Van Straten, DE, 29:37; 3, Carl Morse, DE, 29:40; 4, Paavo Rova, DE, 30:22; 5, Connor Matschiner, ME, 30:58; 6, Riley Hutchinson, DM, 31:43; 7, Dylan Durkin, Ely, 31:57; 8, Elijah Wozniak, PH, 32:12; 9, Ted Anderson, Mora, 32:30; 10, Silas Solum, Ely, 32:40; 11, Zethan Schultz, Mora, 32:40; 12, August Capps, DE, 32:41; 13, Ben Mulford, Mora, 32:42.
Boys sprint relay (top 6 in finals, top pairing not on top 2 teams advances to state): 1, Cole Willemsen/James Kyes, DE, 14:03; 2, Alex Williams/Tanner Berry, Mora, 14:48; 3, William Bauger/Hunter Williams, CEC, 15:54; 4, Aksel Skustad/Caleb Larson, Ely, 16:00; 5, Derek Mayne/William Foldesi, DD, 16:03; 6, Noah Markfort/Ben Gornik, ME, 16:43.
