s

Senior Sanny Gangi is the lone Grand Rapids High School Nordic skier to earn a berth in the state Nordic ski meet.

 photo submitted

BIWABIK—Ely senior Zoe Devine carried a 40 second lead heading into the final race in Wednesday’s Section 7 Nordic ski meet.

With just enough of a buffer between her and the next four skiers—all from Duluth East—Devine put down a solid enough time in the freestyle race to finish with a combined time of 32:39, securing herself a section championship and a spot at next week’s state meet.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments