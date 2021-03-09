GRAND RAPIDS — While most people are enjoying the warm weather this week, members of the Grand Rapids High School girls Nordic ski team hope for one more cold snap as they prepare for the state meet at Giant’s Ridge on Thursday.
The team held a light practice on Monday at Mount Itasca, but coaches did not want to tire out the skiers ahead of the meet. Senior Elsa Viren said the high temperatures in the forecast has been a concern all week.
“That’s something that has been going through my head a lot,” Viren said. “Will there even be a normal course? We just have to be ready for it.”
Coach Craig Stertz said the course at Giant’s Ridge will be shorter than normal and the team is preparing for sticky, slushy conditions.
This will be the Thunderhawks’s first trip to the state meet since 2019. The team has a good mix of upperclassmen and lower classmen. Many have competed at state before while others will make their first trip to state.
Freshmen Ella Karkela and Chloe Petersen will be appearing in their first state meet.
“It’s definitely going to be one that everyone is going to remember as being really hot and slushy,” Karkela said. “I’m not really sure how conditions will be, but I’m excited that we get to go as a team and do our best.”
Petersen said she prepares for the meet by eating healthier, working on technique, and staying in a positive mind set. It’s her first year skiing, so she said she was pleasantly surprised by the team’s state berth.
The season leading up to the state meet was a bit different than usual. Although skiers were able to start training by themselves in October with early snow, there was a late start to the season due to COVID-19 guidelines. Coaches could not work with the team until the official start date of Jan. 4.
While ski meets usually consisted of up to 10 teams per meet, but this year, they were limited to 2-3 teams per meet. Since Grand Rapids did not have a chance to compete against many other teams, varsity coach Craig Stertz said it was hard to gauge how they stacked up against other teams across the state.
“This season has been a lot different than what we’re accustomed to,” Stertz said. “You never really knew where we stood in terms of other teams, but we still had expectations that our girls would do well.”
The late start to the season had other effects on the skiers.
Viren, who also competes on the Grand Rapids swim team, usually transitions directly from swim season to ski season. She said the late start affected her conditioning, but she was able to get back into a routine quickly and was glad to resume normal practices.
“It’s harder to motivate yourself when you don’t have a team or a coach to motivate you,” Viren said. “I think I lost some of the conditioning I normally would have going into the season.”
Varsity coach Marlo Gangi said the skiers did an excellent job training before the season started. The added structure of coached practices helped the team’s conditioning and technique as the season progressed. Before official practices started in January, the coaches could only suggest what they wanted to do.
All that training paid off with a state berth. Now, the name of the game is resting and staying fresh for the big meet at Giant’s Ridge. That, and praying for colder weather.
