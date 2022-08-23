HIBBING — Except for a brief moment in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the new edition of the high school was being built, the Hibbing High School football team has called Cheever Field home.
But the field was becoming decrepit due to various issues and something needed to be done.
When the 2021 football season started, the field was ready for a remodeling, so the Bluejackets had to find a home-away-from-home.
Hibbing played all of its home games in Mountain Iron last season, waiting in anticipation for a new turf field just east of Highway 169.
After a year’s worth of work, Cheever Field is on the verge of, hopefully, opening sometime during the 2022 season, or at least that’s what Bluejacket coach Shawn Howard is hoping for anyway.
The turf has been laid. The hash marks and field numbers are being put in, and even though the field won’t be ready for game No. 1 on Sept. 1, the signs are pointing toward a return home for Hibbing football.
Howard and the whole Bluejacket program were grateful to play on the turf in Mountain Iron, but it wasn’t the same feeling as playing at home.
“It was rough traveling for every-single game,” Howard said. “It wasn’t like before, going from Lincoln to Cheever. It was a 10-to-15-minute drive every-single time. It was rough.”
What kept everyone motivated was that they knew something was in the works.
“We were excited,” Howard said. “We’re looking at it now, watching it getting built. The kids, when we’ve been having practice on the discus field, have been having a lot of fun watching it getting built.”
Laying the turf started on Aug. 10, and so far, the field is covered. Now, the workers are in the process of putting in the hash marks, the numbers and even the anchor logo, which is going into the center of the field.
“It’s been fun watching, especially watching that crew work,” Howard said. “You would think it’s around 15 to 20 people out there, but there’s only six or eight of them. They’ve been moving fast.
“I know they started on the hash marks and numbers before the rain came, but they’re moving fast with it. It’s an interesting process. Everybody will be excited to see it.”
Howard has been impressed with the way the workers have put in the time to get this field done in time for fall football.
“I can’t believe how fast they’re able to do it once they were able to lay the turf,” Howard said. “It’s a fast process, an interesting process. All of the stitching they do, the gluing and how it all goes together.
“I’m excited. The kids are excited. In our first two days of practice, a lot of community members have been looking at it. It’ll be cool.”
The biggest question mark is when is Hibbing going to open up on its new field? The resin on the track has to be laid down before any games can happen, and that’s a process in itself.
It’ll take time for that to dry, so that question will be answered once the track process is complete.
“There’s a lot of speculation on when it’s going to happen,” Howard said. “We are hoping to have as many home games as we can, here. Some people think we won’t have any home games here.
“There’s some people thinking maybe one or two. I’m hoping for as many as we can get.”
Howard is hoping that game one against Duluth East is the only one his team will miss.
“The fact that if it is game two, if we open it, that game will be against Grand Rapids,” Howard said. “That will be more exciting in the fact that Hibbing and Rapids have a big rivalry going.”
