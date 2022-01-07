GRAND RAPIDS — For the past two seasons, Ulrich Mvogo has been the catalyst for the Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team.
Mvogo, a senior center midfielder for the Thunderhawks, used his foot skills, vision and strength to spearhead the Grand Rapids offense, and he also was able to control the midfield defensively which was a real asset for the Thunderhawks.
It is for his dominance on the pitch that he has been named the All-Range Boys Soccer Player of the Year by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Daily Tribune.
“It feels great and I feel like it is an honor for me,” said Mvogo. “There obviously is a lot of talent in the area, a lot of good players. My play had to stand out from everybody else and I think it did.”
Mvogo said his father taught him his soccer skills, and that he has worked hard to become the soccer player he is. He said he practiced his skills sometimes for four hours a day in a quest to become the best he can be.
“I had to work hard, and that hard work helped me become the person I am,” Mvogo said. “Hard work always pays off.”
Nick Koerbitz, head coach of the Thunderhawks, said everything Grand Rapids did revolved around Mvogo.
“It was partly because of the nature of his position as center midfielder, but also his unique combination of vision and strength is something that you don’t see very often,” Koerbitz said. “You can tell right away that he has spent almost his whole life with a ball on his foot. Like a good dribbler in basketball or a good stickhandler in hockey, he never loses it. He can dribble through really tight spaces. Sometimes you would swear that the ball was glued to his foot.”
Said Mvogo, “My dad always told me that when you have the ball, you always have to go for the opening on the field. I would say that my vision and my skills to know when or not to move forward with the ball is a strength. Also my toughness; when I am in midfield with the ball, I am able to use my body to shield the ball from opponents and use my passing ability to make plays.”
Mvogo is originally from the African nation of Cameroon, and lived with his family in Hibbing before moving to Grand Rapids where it allowed him to play two years of soccer for the Thunderhawks.
“Ulrich was a great addition to our team,” said Koerbitz. “He wasn’t the most vocal at first but when he spoke up, everyone would listen to what he had to say. I don’t think he complained once over two years and he was such a great teammate and his family is great.
“He is just a really good kid with a really good story.”
Mvogo said the plan for next year is to attend a college in Europe to play soccer in hopes of preparing him for a professional career.
“It will be ultra-challenging and that is why I have given myself a three-year deadline,” Mvogo explained.
Koerbitz said he has talked quite a bit with Mvogo about soccer after high school, and he said there are a lot of options for Mvogo. He said the most important thing is finding a good fit.
“If things work out, Ulrich can play this game for a very long time,” Koerbitz said.
Following is the All-Range Boys Soccer Team of the Year:
Besides Mvogo, other players from Grand Rapids named to the team are Ian Salmela, Ian Andersen, Hayden DeMars, Travis Verbick, and Will Stanley; named from Hibbing are Austin Pierce, Drew Forer and Luke Pocquette; and selected from Mesabi East area are Gavin Benz, Jacob Undeland and Nick Troutwine.
