GRAND RAPIDS — Before the 2021 high school soccer season, Grand Rapids High School head boys coach Nick Koerbitz lauded the skills of senior Thunderhawk center midfielder Ulrich Mvogo.
At that time in early September, Koerbitz said Mvogo was maybe the best midfielder in northern Minnesota and had a chance to be an All-State player, and by the way Mvogo has performed on the field this season, Koerbitz could be right.
“Ulrich played with us last year in his first year here, coming over from Hibbing,” said Koerbitz. “He has played soccer his whole life, and at a high level. I will put in my plug to have him Area Player of the Year in all newspapers. He has the stats to back it up, but more importantly he controls the middle of the field. He is fun to watch play.
“To be able to control the middle of the field is incredible. It determines if you are playing in their end or you have to get behind the ball and defend all game. The possession game is huge, and he chooses to wear No. 10 as a tradition in soccer where the ball distributor wears No. 10.”
Mvogo is originally from the central African country of Cameroon, which lies along the Atlantic Ocean. He said soccer was a big part of his life before moving to America four years ago, and he added that his passion for the game still remains strong. He said he came to America to visit his uncle, and to have a better life.
“I have been playing soccer my whole life,” said Mvogo, who said he played at a soccer academy in his home country. “Coming to America and playing soccer, it gave me an opportunity to play soccer on a well-conditioned field and with better equipment. There are a lot of kids back home who are talented but they don’t have the opportunity to show people their talent so I was lucky I was one of those kids to show their
talent,”
“When you have been playing soccer since you were four years old, it’s like a passion for me. So, after high school I am planning to play college and then go somewhere in Europe hopefully play professionally.”
Mvogo said he believes America is a beautiful place to live. He said he lived in Hibbing before relocating to Grand Rapids.
“Everybody has a dream of coming to America; everyone wants to be here because it is the place where you have a chance at a better life and it has better living conditions,” said Mvogo. “In Africa, you have to have connections to be able to succeed.
“Here in America, I have met some nice people and I have made some wonderful friends in the community.”
Mvogo said playing midfield has been a new position for him to learn. He said the position means a player must be in good condition due to the running and hard work needed to be an adept midfielder.
“Basically, you are kind of the defense of the team because you have to keep the ball away and defend,” Mvogo explained. “Then you have to score goals sometimes, but your most important job is just to control the game.”
To show how much Mvogo loves soccer, he goes by the nickname “Drogba,” which is the name of his favorite soccer player who is from the Ivory Coast. Koerbitz said many of the best players in the world wear the No. 10 sweater, and that the No. 10 sweater for the Thunderhawks is appropriately worn by Mvogo.
Mvogo has displayed a knack for putting the ball in the net this season even as a midfielder. A big highlight of his season so far is scoring four goals in one match.
“Center midfielders might be the most important guys on the team and they may get only a couple goals and assists all season,” Koerbitz explained. “The fact that Ulrich is putting up the numbers – he is on the state leader boards for goals and assists – and he is not playing in a position where you would expect that. Usually it is the center forwards that put up those numbers and he is able to do it as a midfielder.”
When asked what he feels are his best skills as a soccer player, Mvogo said he feels his passing and dribbling skills are good.
“I have the ability to defend and also the ability to carry the ball up and score goals,” Mvogo said. “I am a physical guy; in the summer, the way I practice my physical is when I play in a men’s league in Duluth against guys that are way older than me. When I am in the field, it is hard to take me down because I am bigger than you. Even if you are bigger than me, I am still going to find a way to get the ball from them.”
When asked what attributes Mvogo has that makes him such a good soccer player, Koerbitz said, “His touch on the ball, his vision, he is the complete package. He uses his body well as he is a bigger guy. Soccer has been his passion his whole life and you look at the way he handles the ball, you can tell that he lives with a soccer ball on his foot.
“Also the attitude. He is the best teammate, he is a good student, he is just a great representation of our soccer team. He is extremely coachable; he is a kid that is hard to stay mad at if he does make a mistake because he will apologize right away and he will move on. His teammates love him; he has a great sense of humor and he is a very funny kid. But at the same time he wants to win more than anyone.
“I think if you took a poll of our team, I think most people would say their favorite teammate is probably Drogba.”
Mvogo agreed that Grand Rapids is having a fine season and he said the obvious goal is to reach the state tournament.
“We want to win the section and go to state, and then we will see what we can get from there,” Mvogo explained. “We need to do our best and we know we can do it. In order to get to state, we need to stay focused and we need to count every game as an important game. Even when we play an easier team, we have to know that we are going to play a tougher team after this game. So we need to work hard no matter what team we are playing. We also need to listen to our coach because he knows what we need to work on.”
Mvogo said he knows it will be a tough situation for him as he works to play pro soccer in Europe.
“Coming from the country I am from, there are not many people who make it big in professional sports, so I am doing it for my town,” he said. “It will be a really big hope for some kids that I can do it, and for me it also will be very big.
“I don’t think after high school that I am ready when I step on the field to play professionally and I need to work on my skills. But if I go to college and play for a good team in Europe, that would help me get there. Maybe from there I can play professionally but I don’t think I am really ready to step on the field and play professional. I will do my best to do it.”
Koerbitz said Mvogo’s soccer dreams are alive and well for him, saying his attitude will allow him to achieve his goals.
“He has a great family at home and a great support system,” said Koerbitz. “The biggest thing for him looking forward to next year is to keep playing whether it is junior college, Division II, Division I, just get into a program where you are playing. He has a chance to keep playing after high school and even after college. I think he has a chance to play this game for a really long time, which is a really neat thing.”
