HIBBING — After weeks of wondering if section tournaments will be held in the fall sports currently being played, soccer, tennis, cross country and swimming found out Monday there will be.
The Minnesota State High School League provided specific guidance, which will allow section tournaments to be played in each sport. General COVID-19 safety must be required and the limit of 250 spectators per contest must be followed (if allowed for that sport).
The breakdown of each sport is as follows:
GIRLS’ AND BOYS’ SOCCER
The tournament will run from Oct. 12-24 with the teams being limited to two games per week.
The first week (Oct. 12-18) should be used for the rounds of 16 (pre-quarterfinals) for large Class A sections and quarterfinals for both Class A and Class AA sections. Those games will be held on Oct. 12 or Oct. 13. Sections with eight teams or less are not allowed to schedule games for these dates.
From Oct. 14-17, quarterfinals for all sections will take place. Sections are encouraged to consider Wednesday or Friday games to accommodate the number of officials, which is lower in 2020.
The second week (starting Oct. 19) should be used for semifinals and finals.
Dividing large sections into subsections based on geography, when feasible, is highly encouraged to limit travel.
Advancement beyong the Section Tournament for all sports is to be determined.
——
GIRLS’ SWIMMING AND DIVING
The girls’ swimming and diving Section Meet will be held the week of Oct. 19 at multiple sites.
The meet will be held over two days with diving being held at a separate time and at a mutually agreed upon location determined by section management and region.
There will be a a timed finals format with a maximum of four teams at any one site. Teams will be allowed a maximum of four entries per event, which also applies to diving. The maximum number of swimmers per team would be 22.
Spectators are also not allowed if the pool facilities are within a school.
——
GIRLS’ TENNIS
The girls’ tennis Section Tournament will run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 17 with the high seed hosted competition to be played at high school outdoor courts only.
A championship and consolation tournament will be held and two matches per week will be allowed.
Regarding spectators, up to 250 or 25% of the venue may be allowed in accordance with the governor’s orders.
——
BOYS’ AND GIRLS’ CROSS COUNTRY
The boys’ and girls’ cross country section meets will be held the week of Oct. 12 at multiple sites as determined by each section.
The tournament format will include a multi-site or multi-session section meet held over two days if necessary. A maximum of four teams can be on the course at one time.
Section Management and Regions will determine how to group teams for competition.
Teams will consist of six runners with the top five scoring. That means there will be no more than 24 runners on the start line at any time. Girls’ and boys’ races may run on the same day and same course, but not be on the course at the same time.
As far as spectator levels, up to 250 spectators or 25% of the venue may be allowed in accordance with the governor’s orders.
