GRAND RAPIDS — When Brooke Moses took over as head coach of the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team years ago, reaching double figures in wins would be considered a great season.
But things changed this past season as Grand Rapids put together its most successful season in program history, reaching the section championship match against Cloquet, a team the Thunderhawks had defeated during the regular season. Grand Rapids put up a valiant fight against Cloquet in the championship match but came up just short in losing.
State coaches took notice of Grand Rapids’ play as Moses was named as the Lake Superior Conference Coach of the Year, and the Section 7AA Coach of the Year. Then recently, Moses was notified that her season was culminated by being named the Minnesota Class AA Girls Soccer Coach of the Year.
“I got the Section 7AA Coach of the Year Award which is really great but I did not expect to get the state coach of the year award,” Moses said. “That was a really good surprise and kind of a cherry on top of the really amazing season that our team had. So yes, it was a nice surprise.
“It makes me feel really excited for our program. Girls soccer in Grand Rapids has never had a season like we had last season so it was nice to highlight that and show that the hard work that we have been doing the last six or seven years is why we are where we are today. It is a nice showcase of where we have been, where we are now and where we can go.”
Moses – who praised the work of assistant coaches Nick Farber and Meggie Potter – said the goal in the future is to stay competitive with all teams in Grand Rapids’ section on a consistent basis.
“This year’s seniors’ legacy will continue and the young girls have learned from them,” said Moses. “Our young elementary age girls are coming out on our Youth Night and they are seeing us win games and they are seeing us go to the section finals, and host the section finals for the first time ever. It’s getting them excited to play soccer.
“Six or seven years ago we were only winning two or three games and that is not the vibe so much now. It is exciting to see that the more we are winning and the more that we are having these really great seasons, the more the community gets behind us and the more we have little girls wanting to be Abbey Birkey and wanting to be on the girls varsity team.
“It is exciting. I think we have a really solid group of players coming back next year and we will probably get some new players coming in. The program as a whole is moving in a really positive direction and that is really exciting right now.”
