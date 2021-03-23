MINNEAPOLIS — Seven members of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team competed in the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet in Minneapolis during the weekend.
The weekend was highlighted by an All-State performance by Grand Rapids senior Austin Morrissey in the 100-yard butterfly. He placed sixth in 52.97 seconds with the top eight swimmers earning All-State honors. Senior William Stenson of Hibbing won the state championship in the event in a time of 50.37 seconds. Mitchell Brown of Breck-Blake was second in 50.64 seconds and Conner Hogan of Hutchinson was third in 50.72 seconds.
Morrissey just missed earning All-State honors in the 100-yard breaststroke as he finished ninth in a time of 1:01.17. Junior James Pan of Breck-Blake won the event in 54.16 seconds which set a new Minnesota Class A record. Logan Kelly of Austin was second in 55.08 seconds and Mitchell Brown of Breck-Blake was third in 57.50 seconds.
It was a good showing for the Thunderhawks as they compiled 40.5 points to place 17th as a team. Breck-Blake won the state team title with 418.5 points followed by Alexandria, 250, and Sartell-St. Stephen, third with 237.
The Thunderhawks 200-yard medley relay was 11th in the competition. Comprised of freshman Isaac Palecek, junior Will Silvis, senior Austin Morrissey and senior Michael Fitch, the relay finished in a time of 1:42.16. Breck-Blake was first with a time of 1:31.67.
Fitch was 14th in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in a time of 5:05.61. Nico Losinski, a junior from Simley-Inver Grove Heights, won the event in a time of 4:40.15. Anthony Hoyt of Alexandria was second in 4:43.22 while Carter Larson of Sartell-St. Stephens was third in 4:46.39.
Fitch placed 20th in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:53.41. Logan Kelly of Austin won the event in 1:41.48 followed by Henry Webb, Breck-Blake, 1:42.56, and Charlie Egeland, Breck-Blake, 1:42.67.
Diver Aydin Aultman of Grand Rapids narrowly missed reaching the top 16 as he was 17th with 224.25 points.
Grand Rapids’ 400-yard freestyle relay finished 15th with a time of 3:26.08. Making up the relay were Fitch, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen and Morrissey. Sartell-St. Stephen was first in 3:07.84 followed by Alexandria, 3:10.34, and Breck-Blake, 3:13.05.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.