MINNEAPOLIS — Seven members of the Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team competed in the Minnesota Class A State Swimming and Diving Meet in Minneapolis during the weekend.

The weekend was highlighted by an All-State performance by Grand Rapids senior Austin Morrissey in the 100-yard butterfly. He placed sixth in 52.97 seconds with the top eight swimmers earning All-State honors. Senior William Stenson of Hibbing won the state championship in the event in a time of 50.37 seconds. Mitchell Brown of Breck-Blake was second in 50.64 seconds and Conner Hogan of Hutchinson was third in 50.72 seconds.

Morrissey just missed earning All-State honors in the 100-yard breaststroke as he finished ninth in a time of 1:01.17. Junior James Pan of Breck-Blake won the event in 54.16 seconds which set a new Minnesota Class A record. Logan Kelly of Austin was second in 55.08 seconds and Mitchell Brown of Breck-Blake was third in 57.50 seconds.

It was a good showing for the Thunderhawks as they compiled 40.5 points to place 17th as a team. Breck-Blake won the state team title with 418.5 points followed by Alexandria, 250, and Sartell-St. Stephen, third with 237.

The Thunderhawks 200-yard medley relay was 11th in the competition. Comprised of freshman Isaac Palecek, junior Will Silvis, senior Austin Morrissey and senior Michael Fitch, the relay finished in a time of 1:42.16. Breck-Blake was first with a time of 1:31.67.

Fitch was 14th in the 500-yard freestyle, finishing in a time of 5:05.61. Nico Losinski, a junior from Simley-Inver Grove Heights, won the event in a time of 4:40.15. Anthony Hoyt of Alexandria was second in 4:43.22 while Carter Larson of Sartell-St. Stephens was third in 4:46.39.

Fitch placed 20th in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:53.41. Logan Kelly of Austin won the event in 1:41.48 followed by Henry Webb, Breck-Blake, 1:42.56, and Charlie Egeland, Breck-Blake, 1:42.67.

Diver Aydin Aultman of Grand Rapids narrowly missed reaching the top 16 as he was 17th with 224.25 points.

Grand Rapids’ 400-yard freestyle relay finished 15th with a time of 3:26.08. Making up the relay were Fitch, Sam Reiten, Grant Ewen and Morrissey. Sartell-St. Stephen was first in 3:07.84 followed by Alexandria, 3:10.34, and Breck-Blake, 3:13.05.

