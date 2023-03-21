m

Ecstatic members of the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls basketball team celebrate the first-ever state championship for the elite program.

 photo by mark sauer

MINNEAPOLIS—Saturday was history in the making for Mountain Iron-Buhl.

The Ranger girls’ basketball team finally got over the hump after 12 trips to the state tournament in the last 13 years and won themselves a state title.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments