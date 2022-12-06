MINNEAPOLIS — Fifty years since their last state championship appearance, this year’s Mountain Iron-Buhl football team wanted to know what it was like to win it all.
Saturday, the Rangers did exactly that, coming back from multiple double-digit deficits on their way to a 28-25 win over Spring Grove, giving MI-B their first ever state title under the Ranger nickname. Back in 1972, the Mountain Iron Red Raiders won the Class B state title in the first ever state title game.
Junior Damian Tapio scored the winning touchdown for the Rangers, running in from 10 yards out with seconds to play to give MI-B the lead. Riley Busch caught the two-point conversion from Asher Zubich to put the Rangers up by three.
The drive was set up by sophomore MiCaden Clines, who picked off Spring Grove quarterback Elijah Solum for the second series in a row to give possession back to MI-B with under three and a half minutes to play.
Spring Grove tried to make their way downfield quickly with under 30 to play, but the MI-B defense did just enough to stop them one last time to claim victory.
Trailing 19-0 after the first quarter, Mountain Iron-Buhl made a game of things in the second when they scored 14 points to trail by just five at halftime. After the game, Zubich said he and the rest of the team had to do just one thing: Fight.
“Keep fighting like hell. Don’t give up,” Zubich said. “Not a lot of people get to even play in this game. We took this as the chance of a lifetime. We told ourselves before the game, it’s going to be rough. There will be lots of downs, maybe more downs than ups. We had pride. We had heart and we just kept fighting the whole game.”
Coming through for his team with under a minute to play, Tapio said that scoring the winning touchdown was a moment of pure bliss.
“It was a stress reliever,” Tapio said. “All my stress was gone and I was just pumped. It was just a great feeling to get the game winning touchdown in a state championship. No one gets to do that, very few people.”
Senior Riley Busch, who caught a 63-yard touchdown pass from Zubich earlier in the fourth quarter said the win meant the world for the 10 seniors on MI-B’s team.
“This team has been together a very long time. We have 10 seniors that have played football since the third grade so we just had to believe in each other. I think we’re pretty used to doing that.”
For Rangers head coach Dan Zubich, the words didn’t come easily when needed to describe this win for his team.
“My heart’s still going. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” Zubich said. “Spring Grove is one hell of a team. We kept giving them the ball. We thought they weren’t going to give us another chance. I told our guys late that if we get the ball back, we will score.”
Chances were hard to come by throughout the game for Mountain Iron-Buhl as the Rangers gave up a combined five turnovers to the Lions. After Spring Grove scored on the first possession of the game—a five-yard run from Solum—a turnover ended MI-B’s first chance to get back in the game.
On their own 46 just three plays into the drive, Tapio took the ball from Zubich and proceeded to fumble it, allowing Spring Grove’s Noah Blackburn to fall on it, giving possession back to the Lions.
Spring Grove immediately capitalized on the mistake, scoring from 43 yards out on the first play of the ensuing drive. Solum connected with Tysen Grinde downfield, who hauled it in for the score. Halfway through the first quarter, MI-B already trailed 13-0.
The Rangers’ next drive stalled out at midfield. They looked to stop Spring Grove’s next possession with ease, but a muffed punt return turned into a fumble that the Lions recovered at the MI-B 26.
Two plays later, Hunter Holland broke multiple tackles on a run and barrelled his way into the end zone, putting Spring Grove up 19-0. The woes didn’t end there for the Rangers as a pass from Zubich on the fourth play of the ensuing drive was intercepted by Caleb Griffin, giving Spring Grove the ball back deep in their own territory to end the first quarter.
“I don’t know if we were off the charter bus yet,” Dan Zubich said of his team’s slow start. “I don’t know if we were awake yet. We were leaving a guy unblocked on offense and it was the same thing on defense. We were in the wrong spots. [Defensive coordinator] Coach Buffetta always said, ‘if you’re in the right spots, good things will happen.’ Sometimes in the beginning, you’re too amped up. Even with a veteran crew, this is a state championship game. Once we rectified that, we were good to go.”
From there, the Rangers dug themselves out of the biggest hole they had been in all season. They limited the Lions to just six points over the final three quarters, scoring 25 of their own and even getting some of those turnovers back to set themselves up well.
The Rangers scored their first two touchdowns within quick succession of each other. With three and a half minutes to go in the opening half, the Rangers put together a 50-second drive that ended with Tapio running in his first score of the game from 11 yards out. Tapio took in the two pointer and the deficit was cut to 11.
The Lions punted on the ensuing drive, giving the Rangers the ball back on their own 41 with 52 seconds to go in the half. A deep pass from Zubich to Braylen Keith didn’t connect, but the pair tried again on second down for 14 yards. A 20-yard run from Zubich parked the Rangers on the Lion 25.
The Rangers got the deficit to within one score a few plays later, when Zubich hit Nik Jesch for the 20-yard score, 19-14. Jesch, who had been out since week 3 with an injury, made an immediate impact for his team in his first game back and was named Most Valuable Teammate for the Rangers after the game.
“There’s nothing like it,” Busch said of Jesch getting to play in the state championship. “Just seeing him suited up and on the field. He’s one of my best friends. … Seeing him back on the field, it honestly didn’t feel real again.”
Coach Zubich also commended the senior for embodying what it meant to be a great teammate.
“He kept doing all kinds of rehab trying to get back. He got cleared before the section finals and he couldn’t go. He couldn’t go against Kittson and same against Wheaton. He was disappointed.
“He caught that pass and might have broke his leg. He was still trying to hop on the field. He finally said, ‘Coach, put Cooper [Salinas] in for me. He can run. I can’t run.’ He took himself out of the game like a great teammate should. He tried everything he could to stay in there playing in his last game.”
In the second half, it looked as if the Lions might grab the upper hand again, scoring just over halfway through the third when Solum ran it right up the middle for a 12-yard score. Trailing 25-14 after three quarters, the Rangers once again found a way to come back from the brink.
With Spring Grove driving to start the fourth, MI-B forced a turnover on downs to take over on their own 37 with about 10:30 to play.
The Rangers needed just one play: a wide open bomb from Zubich to Busch in the middle of the field. Busch ran nearly untouched to the end zone, cutting the deficit to just five while taking only seconds off the clock.
On the connection between him and Busch, Asher Zubich said it was just natural that the pair found each other late in the game.
“Me and this guy have been throwing to each other since fourth grade on the playground. Our chemistry is just unreal. He’s personally my best friend. I put all my trust in him. I knew he was going to be open and we just connected once again.”
“It’s like we’re connected up here,” Busch said as he gestured between his and Zubich’s heads. We know where we’re going before the play even starts. That was probably one of the bigger plays in the game. To hear the roar of the crowd, it’s surreal.”
Needing the biggest stops of their lives if they wanted to get the ball back and take the lead, Rangers sophomore MiCaden Clines had a monstrous play, picking off Solum on a bomb downfield on a third-and-19 call. The turnover gave MI-B the ball back with 8:43 to play.
While they couldn’t score on the ensuing drive, it didn’t take much for them to get the ball back again.
Clines picked off Solum again just minutes later on a similar play to end the final Spring Grove threat, giving Mountain Iron-Buhl the ball back on their own 42 with 3:20 to play. A quick, catch from Tapio gave the Rangers six yards. Zubich ran for two more but Tapio grabbed eight on third down to get into Lions territory.
MI-B began to mix things up, letting Tapio take direct snaps with great success, running for 12 and then 13 yards to set the Rangers up at the 17. After a couple more short gains, Tapio took one more snap and found the end zone, giving MI-B their first lead of the game 26-25 with 25 seconds to play.
Spring Grove couldn’t find the magic they needed in those 25 seconds as the Rangers came away with the win, bringing the Prep Bowl trophy to Mountain Iron-Buhl.
On the ground, Zubich led his team with 127 yards on 25 carries. Tapio added 97 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries. Through the air, Zubich was 13-24 for two touchdowns and 168 yards. Busch led in receiving with 76 yards and a touchdown while Jesch had 49 yards and a score.
For Busch and the rest of MI-B’s 10 seniors, the win signifies the accomplishment of something they set out to do years ago.
“It’s a pretty big one,” Busch said of the group’s legacy. “First appearance in 50 years, first state championship. This group of seniors, there’s not another group that I’d rather do this with. We got 10 of them. Every single one of them brings some value to the team in one way or another.”
Looking back on their time together as a father coaching his son, Asher Zubich described what it meant to win a state title with his father Dan.
“It’s the best possible outcome,” Asher said. “He’s been coaching me since I was in elementary school. … I have always wanted to work hard, myself. He has always wanted the best for me. I promised him that I would get him this game this year.”
For his group of seniors, many of which played in the 2019 state semifinals as freshman, Dan Zubich said there was no shortage of fight in his team as they erased multiple double-digit deficits to accomplish the one thing they set out to do.
“The tone had been set a long time ago. We came down here in ‘18, played Mountain Lake and they rolled us. We came back in ‘19. These guys were freshmen playing in the semifinals and Hancock was too much for us. … Now we’re state champs.”
Reflecting one last time on the team from Mountain Iron 50 years ago, Asher said that group was their biggest source of inspiration.
“For us, that team was pretty much our idol. We looked back on them. After every practice we mentioned their name, the ‘72 team. That just shows that 50 years from now, we’ll still be talked about.”
MIB 0 14 0 14—28
SG 19 0 6 0—25
First Quarter
S: Elijah Solum 5 run (Caleb Griffin kick)
S: Tysen Grinde 43 pass from Solum (pass failed)
S: Hunter Holland 20 run (run failed)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 11 run (Tapio run)
M: Nik Jesch 20 pass from Zubich (run failed)
Third Quarter
S: Solum 12 run (pass failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Riley Busch 63 pass from Zubich (pass failed)
M: Tapio 11 run (Busch pass from Zubich)
