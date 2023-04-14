Sophomore Mercury Bischoff of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team was named the All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She is a three-time All-State player.
GRAND RAPIDS — Mercury Bischoff has done it all as a hockey player for the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team during the past four seasons.
Bischoff has scored 136 goals and added 141 assists for 234 career points after scoring 44 goals and adding 29 assists for 73 points this season for the Lightning. In addition, she has been named an All-State hockey player in each of the past three seasons.
And – the shocking thing is – Bischoff has just completed her sophomore season for GRG and has two more seasons of eligibility remaining.
It is for her continued outstanding success on the ice that Bischoff has been named the All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year for the second consecutive season by the Grand Rapids Herald-Review and the Mesabi Tribune.
“It is a cool experience to be named the top player again. I think there was a little pressure to perform this season, but I think more of the pressure was coming from myself knowing that I had to be more of a leader and help the team out,” said Bischoff. “I also wanted to keep my points from last year. Now I am one of the older players on the team, or more experienced I guess, and I talked to everyone to see if they had any problems and things. On the ice, I just tried to keep up a positive attitude no matter what happened.
“All together, I would say it was a pretty good year. Honestly, I think I could have done better in certain areas but that’s where practice comes in and I will come back stronger next year and fix those things.”
GRG coach Brad Hyduke describes Bischoff as a “generational-type player in terms of her skill and ability and what she has been able to accomplish despite her young age.
“For everything that Mercury does on the ice, she is equally effective off the ice in terms of kids looking up to her,” said Hyduke. “She is involved in our youth hockey camps and kids are seeking autographs from her. She is that type of player where people are there to watch. She took another step this year, and what I think we saw too is that she could still score with 40 some goals and 70 some points.
“We saw teams really, really try to double-team her and be physical with her and try to make it really difficult for her and that took its toll. In the latter part of the year she battled some sickness and injuries that didn’t keep her out of the lineup but she had to play through some of that stuff. It was actually another area of growth for her understanding the adversity of people and teams trying to shut her down.
“Just when you are counting her out with teams on her, come third period she plays her best hockey late in games. She has that attribute of getting stronger as the game goes on.”
Bischoff said she plans to attend camps during the offseason and work on her speed and strength, along with working on her shot for better accuracy.
“I think I can improve in certain areas. With my height (5-feet, 5-inches), I don’t think I am going to grow big but that really doesn’t affect how I can improve in other areas,” she said. “Next year, I am hoping that the young girls coming up are going to be good assets to our team. I know that they are all hard-working and I am looking forward to playing with them. I am excited for next year.”
Hyduke said getting stronger is key for Bischoff, who she said will never be a physically large player.
“She is lean and muscular and puts the time and work in, but she has a pretty specific workout routine that she wants to accomplish in the off season and this will be an off season where she commits to playing college hockey as well,” the coach explained.
Following is the entire All-Area Girls Hockey Team for the 2022-23 season: Mercury Bischoff, Jazzy Bischoff, Allie LeClaire, Kalle Reed, Kylie DeBay, and Molly Pierce, all of GRG; Abigail Sullivan, Aune Boben, Monroe Rewertz, Panella Rewertz, and Kendal Gustavsson, all of Hibbing; and Natalie Bergman, Mayme Scott, Ayla Troutwine and Nola Kwiatkowski, all of Rock Ridge.
