h

Sophomore Mercury Bischoff of the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team was named the All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year for the second consecutive season. She is a three-time All-State player.

 photo submitted

GRAND RAPIDS — Mercury Bischoff has done it all as a hockey player for the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team during the past four seasons.

Bischoff has scored 136 goals and added 141 assists for 234 career points after scoring 44 goals and adding 29 assists for 73 points this season for the Lightning. In addition, she has been named an All-State hockey player in each of the past three seasons.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments