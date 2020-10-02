GRAND RAPIDS — There will be an informational meeting and sign-up for Grand Rapids area students wishing to participate with the Grand Rapids High School trap & skeet team in the 2021 Spring League with the USA Clay Target League.

The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 4 and 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Grand Rapids Gun Club at 723 Peterson Road in Grand Rapids.

Information for team and student registration will be discussed.

Reminder for social distancing and facial coverings are required.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments