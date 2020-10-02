GRAND RAPIDS — There will be an informational meeting and sign-up for Grand Rapids area students wishing to participate with the Grand Rapids High School trap & skeet team in the 2021 Spring League with the USA Clay Target League.
The meeting is on Wednesday, Oct. 7, between 4 and 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Grand Rapids Gun Club at 723 Peterson Road in Grand Rapids.
Information for team and student registration will be discussed.
Reminder for social distancing and facial coverings are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.