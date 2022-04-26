HIBBING — The numbers speak for themselves, but that’s only half the story.
Ayden McDonald is the all-time leading scorer in Hibbing High School boys basketball history with 2,432 points. He is the all-time leader in steals with 525. He’s second in rebounds with 695, and he accumulated 1,167 assists to not only lead the Bluejackets, but he’s also one of three players in the state with at least 2,000 points, 1,000 steals, 600 rebounds and 500 steals (the other two, Bjorn Broman and Kyle Noreen).
That didn’t come by accident. It took a lot of hours in the gym to achieve those numbers, which can be measured, but the one thing that can’t be measured is the mental part of the game.
That’s where McDonald made his biggest growth.
In his five-year career, McDonald had some obstacles to overcome, especially as a sophomore and junior.
With a strong support system around him, McDonald was able to persevere and put up those numbers.
This season, McDonald put up 745 points for an average of 28.7, which made him the second-leading scorer in the state. He also had 233 assists, which was fourth highest in the state, and 145 steals, which put him at No. 1 in the state.
For that reason, McDonald has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Herald Review Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
Basketball was secondary compared to what McDonald had to endure over that three-year span from 2019 to 2021.
“From the run he’s had since Oct. 2019, it was my cancer, my dad passing away, distance learning, the lockdown, then a delayed season with masks,” Joel said. “I don’t know how I could have, personally, managed that at the age of 16, 17 and 18.
“That shows you his level of resilience through all of this. It’s the support system of his teammates and family that have gotten him through it, too. He’s played with not only guys that he’s got a long with, but he’s played with guys that have become great friends, and will forever be friends.”
Learning about his father’s condition, hit the then sophomore hard.
“When he sat me down and told me that it was surreal, crazy to hear,” Ayden said. “You hear about that stuff, but you don’t think it can happen to your dad. It showed me a lot about how to handle adversity in life with something as big as having cancer.”
How was that going to affect his game that season? It didn’t.
“That was the year he grew up,” Joel said. “He had to. He had every distraction in the world. He had every reason to be mad at the world. He had every reason to go in the tank, be a bad teammate and make it about himself.
“He could have felt sorry for himself, too. That was the defining year of what he was going to become. He took all of the challenges of that year and handled it as well as anyone could have expected.”
Ayden, his teammates and the coaching staff, had to pick up the slack while Joel was going through treatments.
“With him having to drive down to Mayo, then coming back to practice and not showing anybody what he was struggling with, he never let anybody at basketball know what he was going through,” Ayden said. “We all wanted him to get through that.
“It took a lot of strength and support for him to get through that, going to treatment, then coming back to practice and coaching. It was great seeing how he handled that in teaching not only the team, but myself about how to handle adversity.”
Ayden wasn’t alone during that time. He had his teammates, his mother, Carrie, and sister Abby by his side.
“His emphasis at practice was to enjoy practices and games, and enjoy playing with my friends and teammates,” Ayden said. “I had to let basketball be my distraction, whether it be playing, practicing or going to the gym and shooting.
“He didn’t want me worrying about the outside stuff, as big as that was. That showed me that he was thinking about how to help me through it, while he was going through it. I also learned how important a support system is. The guys were great support for him and me.”
McDonald was never going to let his basketball skills slip, no matter the situation because he ate, slept and breathed the sport.
He became a student of the game.
“When it’s time to get on the floor and play with him, his abilities and knowledge of the game helped everybody around him,” Joel said. “I see people talk about high basketball IQ, and I have a hard time believing that Ayden’s could be any better.
“I’m not sure how you measure that, but anybody who has watched him play, it’s been an obvious characteristic of his game. Ayden grew up in the gym. He’s understood the game better than anybody I’ve known, including me.”
Unfortunately for Ayden, who will be taking his skills to Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., for the 2022-23 season, he only made it to the state once in his career.
He and his teammates will cherish that season forever.
“Making it to state for the first time in 30 years, throughout the pandemic and playing with masks, was crazy, but it was a great opportunity to accomplish that,” Ayden said. “That’s something that group of guys grew up wanting to do.
“We were thankful that we got it done once. We had a couple of other chances, but the ability to do it last year was great after everything we went through.”
Joining McDonald on the All-Area team are Zach Rusich of Hibbing; Joey Bianco of Ely; Gavin Dahl of Virginia; Cody Fallstrrom of Mesabi East; TJ Chiabotti of North Woods, Will Bittman of Eveleth-Gilbert; Asher Zubich and Nik Jesch of Mountain Iron-Buhl; Isaac Asuma and Noah Asuma of Cherry; Jude Sundquist and Noah Sundquist of Chisholm; Gaige Waldvogel of Nashwauk-Keewatin; Ty Morrison and Ethan Williams of Deer River; Grant Hansen of Greenway; and Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids.
