HIBBING — Ayden McDonald had a lot on his mind.
The Hibbing High School junior had to deal with more than his basketball ability over the past two seasons.
First, his father, Joel, was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which shook the family to its core.
Secondly, his grandfather, Bob, passed away last October.
Thirdly, even though Joel had his initial surgery to rid himself of the cancer, they got a scare in February when they thought it might be back. Fortunately, there was nothing there, and the healing process continues.
That’s a lot for a 16- and 17-year-old to take, but Ayden handled it with style and grace.
All the while, he continued to improve his basketball skills, leading virtual practices during the shutdown for COVID-19, posting videos of ball-handling drills on the Hibbing boys basketball Facebook page.
On the court, Ayden continued his dominance of opposing teams averaging 18.4 points, 11.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. He also shot 40.6 percent from the 3-point line, to along with 79.5 percent from the free throw line.
Ayden became the leading scorer in Bluejacket basketball this season with 1,687 points, passing the mark set by Jay Cary of 1,651 during the Section 7AAA title game.
He is also Hibbing’s career leader in assists with 934, shattering the old mark set by Dylan Takkunen of 440 last year
This season, Ayden helped lead Hibbing to the State Class 3A Tournament for the first time since 1989.
For those reasons, Ayden has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Herald-Review’s Basketball Player of the Year.
According to the elder McDonald, all of those issues weighed on him a lot.
“I was amazed at how he’s stuck to everything in his life well,” Joel said. “When you throw in my dad’s situation as well, he carried himself well through a decent part of the season.
“In our first game against Duluth Denfeld, we had a conversation about how he was bothered by the fact that my dad wasn’t there for the first time. It took him a while to get past that. He had every possible reason to let it take him somewhere else. I’m proud of how he handled that. He was going to be alright.”
Basketball was a part of the healing process, and Ayden used that to keep his mind off of things.
“In the last 1 ½ years, between my dad’s health, COVID and my grandpa, there’s been a lot of challenges,” Ayden said. “We had a lot of hope. We became closer as a family to get through that. Basketball has helped us get through that, too.
“It gave us something to look forward to this year. I was looking forward to being around the team. They’ve helped me ever since we started playing together. This might be an individual award, but it’s a testament to how they played this year. I wouldn’t be getting any assists if they didn’t put the ball into the basket.”
It all boiled down to maturity.
When he was younger, Ayden used to wear his emotions on his sleeve. Now, he stays even keeled, and that helps him get through the tough times, either in life or on the court.
There were a lot of distractions.
“He’s been on an emotional rollercoaster,” Joel said. “Now, his emotions are in check. He was always locked in on the next play. When you do that, especially as a point guard, people have a tendency to follow you.
“Running the point, you need to be a person to get everybody else to relax. That was the biggest thing that changed. We matured as a group.”
Next season, Ayden would be the first Hibbing player to amass 2,000 points and 1,000 assists, but he had a lot of help getting those helpers.
“It would be exciting, but to get 1,000 assists is a tribute to all of the guys I was able to play with since my first year,” Ayden said. “There’s Cole Mammenga, Ryley Lund, Phil Rebrovich, Jadyn Colbaugh, Will Durie, Luke Lundell, Isaac Colbaugh and Joe Paver.
“There’s also the seniors this year, and being around practice with the Travis Carruth group helped me grow up, too.”
The icing on the cake came when Hibbing defeated Princeton to win the 7AAA title.
All of Ayden’s work, and the work of the team, paid off handsomely.
“It was precious to do that with this group of guys I’ve grown up with, and my dad,” Ayden said. “Not knowing if we’d get the opportunity to get there was scary. This was the year we were looking forward to, with the seniors, and the guys we had.
“There was a little uncertainty with COVID, not knowing if we would be playing, and also with my dad and grandpa. I went out there having fun and staying focused. That was a key part of this year. It was a lot of fun getting to play as many games as we did, especially with the challenges we’ve been through. It was fun.”
Following is the full list of the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review All-Area Boys Basketball Team:
First team: Ayden McDonald, Hibbing; Ty Morrison, Deer River, Asher Zubich, Mountain Iron-Buhl; Jeff Lorenz, Nashwauk-Keewatin; Hunter Hannuksula, Mesabi East
Second team: Parker Maki, Hibbing; Jude Sundquist, Chisholm; TJ Chiabotti, North Woods; Isaac Asuma, Cherry; Brent Keranen, Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Third team: Austin Hanson, Grand Rapids; Mayson Brown, Hibbing; Gaige Waldvogel, Nashwauk-Keewatin; Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert; Mason Carlson, Virginia.
Honorable mention: Tre Holmes, Hibbing; Grant Hansen, Greenway; Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East; Jared Chiabotti, North Woods; Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River; Blake Fox, Deer River, Jared Lovdahl, Bigfork; J.J. Hall, Greenway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.