HIBBING — Joel McDonald has been the head boys basketball coach at Hibbing High School for some 22 years, putting in countless hours to make his program successful.
McDonald was finally rewarded with those efforts when this year’s edition of the Bluejackets captured the Section 7AAA title for the first time in 32 years.
McDonald was recognized for that accomplishment when the Section 7AAA coaches named him the Section 7AAA Coach of the Year for 2021.
McDonald was humbled about being named coach of the year, but he knows why he got it. He deflected the praise onto the team he coached.
“The credit goes to the boys,” McDonald said. “I’ve been the section representative for a long time, so I’ve sent that question out every year. Usually the section winner gets it. That has a lot to do with that.
“It can be bittersweet, too. Every coach can attest to the fact that if you don’t win the section, you’re still working hard to make things happen, especially in the tougher years. Our culture regards people at the top of the heap, but my guys allowed this to happen this year.”
The award is also a result of the help McDonald received from his assistant coaches, Todd Bigelow, Mikal Brown, James Plese and Tom Aune.
“They’ve all played a role in the preparation of this current group of guys,” McDonald said. “They’ve been at it for quite some time. I have to give them credit, too. I may have ended up with the finished product, but that’s due to the influence the other coaches had on them.
“There’s a lot of work that goes into it, and how much time this group has put in outside of the season.”
McDonald is also appreciative of the award because of the turmoil that has affected his life over the past couple of seasons.
He was diagnosed with bladder cancer, and had to make numerous trips to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, missing practices at times.
After his surgery, he was given a clean bill of health, then McDonald thought he had a recurrence. That wasn’t the case after another visit to Rochester.
On top of that, McDonald’s father, Bob, passed away in November, and due to COVID, having a 2020-21 season was in limbo.
When the season resumed on Jan. 14, Hibbing stayed the course and won the 7AAA title.
“A lot of the time, receiving this award puts so much pressure on the Xs and Os part of it,” McDonald said. “When you look at what our team went through last year and this year— my personal health, COVID, then getting the potential diagnoses that it’s back — those types of scenarios give you a mechanism to more significant things than Xs and Os.
“When I look back at these two years, I’m proud of how our guys dealt with the distractions. I had a reason to pay less attention to them and feel sorry for myself. I never gave them that sign. They took advantage of the opportunity they had. The thought of this season was a motivational factor for me and my recovery.”
That’s why this award has double meaning for McDonald.
“There’s no question that the guys made the plays on the court to get you wins,” McDonald said. “As a coach, you’re along for the ride. In the past handful of years, it’s been an incredibly fun run.
“We finally took that next step. Hopefully, we’ll jump right back into things next season as we get as close to normal as we can expect.”
