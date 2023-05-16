s

Mesabi East’s Connor Matschiner has been named the Mesabi Tribune and Grand Rapids Herald-Review Boys Nordic Skier of the Year.

EVELETH— Four years ago, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Connor Matschiner had never even been on a pair of skis.

Fast forward to this past winter and Matschiner had qualified for his first ever state Nordic ski meet, finishing in 16th to cap off a strong winter season leading the Mesabi East Area Giants.


