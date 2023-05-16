EVELETH— Four years ago, Eveleth-Gilbert senior Connor Matschiner had never even been on a pair of skis.
Fast forward to this past winter and Matschiner had qualified for his first ever state Nordic ski meet, finishing in 16th to cap off a strong winter season leading the Mesabi East Area Giants.
For his strong performance at state, Matschiner has been named the All-Iron Range Boys’ Nordic Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
While many cross country skiers pick up the sport at a young age,
Matschiner didn’t know anything about it until he got into the ninth grade. Basketball his winter sport through eighth grade, Matschiner decided to give skiing a try after someone else on the team recommended it to him.
“Coming into it, I had no knowledge of the sport,” Matschiner said. “I kind of had to learn a lot throughout the years. I run distance in cross country and track and Nordic skiing was a distance sport so I thought it sounded like a good idea.”
Matschiner says he enjoyed the sport right away and saw solid success at his first ever junior high race. By the time senior year came up, Matschiner was ready to put in the work in order to make it to state.
“This year, I definitely focused heavily on technique more than anything. Being a PSEO student, I was able to go out before practice a bit and get some extra distance in before practicing with the team. The older I got, the more time I got on skis.”
Enjoying the sport past the competitive level, Matschiner says he would spend his free time on the trails as well.
“I enjoyed the skiing part of skiing as well, not just competing. So I would go out on the weekends and ski even more.”
With the goal of making it to state his senior year, Matschiner wanted to do everything he could to improve, not only for himself but for a Giants team that had state ambitions as a whole.
“I wanted to qualify individually but I wanted to help the team out too if I could. We got real close this year but we didn’t quite make it there.”
At sections, Matschiner finished fifth and was the top individual skier to qualify for state after skiers from Duluth East occupied the top four spots. Overall, Matschiner had one of his best days of the year at sections and wasn’t really too worried about if he’d make it to state or not.
“I was more worried about actually competing at state than getting there. I was going up against these Duluth East guys all season and I knew they were going to win sections as a team so I just wanted to hang with them and make sure I could make it individually. Really, I was just focused on not throwing the race and skiing like I knew I could.”
Fighting through illness in the days leading up to sections, things came together for the E-G senior right when they needed to.
“By the day of sections, the illness had really gone away. That whole time leading up I was worried I wouldn’t be recovered in time but I was and ended up having a great day.”
Having state experience with the Rock Ridge cross country team already, Matschiner says he wasn’t too nervous heading into state. The nerves only set in after his first race of the day where he sat in ninth place.
“Between races I started to feel pretty nervous. I was up in ninth so I knew I had a chance of medaling. I was sitting down at camp and didn’t really have a way to deal with it. I had never been nervous like that so I just sat and waited. I don’t think that helped but I didn’t want to go out and ski between races and tire myself out.”
Matschiner found himself in the thick of the second lead pack of skiers in his final race. With about one kilometer to go, he got cut off at a hill and struggled to recover from there, eventually falling back to 16th to end his first and final state meet. Just missing out on a medal, Matschiner says he doesn’t have any bad feelings about his time at state.
“I was just happy to be there. A medal, I didn’t think going into it that I was going to get one so I wasn’t too sad at the end. Being all the way up in ninth, I saw there was a chance but I was able to finish my race happy to be skiing at state.”
After high school, Matschiner plans to attend Northern Michigan University to study athletic training. He hopes to ski on their Nordic team.
“I’d like to be a part of their team. I’m going to ski either way. If I don’t compete, that’s fine. I just want to go out and have a good college experience. They have nice trails out there so I’ll be skiing even if it’s not competitive.”
With just four years of skiing under his belt, Matschiner says he’s a bit surprised at how quickly the sport has become a big part of his life.
“My first couple of years, I just wanted to learn. I wasn’t thinking about state or skiing as a senior. I just wanted to learn as much as I could. It’s definitely a big change from basketball. You can kind of just go out and ski. You don’t need more people to be with you like other sports. If you have snow, you can ski and the Ridge is a really nice place to ski.”
Matschiner has spent time skiing at the numerous trails in the Duluth area, as well as some lesser known trails closer to home.
“I’ve skied on a bunch of trails this year and just really learned a lot. There are trails nearby that a lot of people don’t know about so getting to go out on those has been a good experience.”
Matschiner’s senior year will conclude with the ongoing track and field season. The hope is to make it to state there as well.
“It’s been a great year so far. We were really close to winning the cross country state title. Skiing, I wasn’t expecting anything close to 16th and now track is going really well. We’ve been having a good year.
As a relatively new skier himself, Matschiner would encourage anyone interested in the sport to just go and try it.
“You don’t have to do it to compete. It’s just a nice thing to do especially around here with the long winters we have. A lot of people think of alpine skiing when they hear about skiing but switching it up to Nordic is fun. You can just take it easy and enjoy the trails at your own pace.”
In addition to Matschiner, the 2023 All-Iron Range Boys’ Nordic Ski Team also includes Ely’s Dylan Durkin.
