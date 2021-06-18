JORDAN — A fairy tale season for the Grand Rapids High School baseball team came to an end Friday in the championship game of the Minnesota Class AAA championship game at Jordan as it fell to Mahtomedi by a 20-3 score.
Mahtomedi scored two runs and left the bases loaded in the first inning. Jordan Hull scored the first run on a Thunderhawk error, and the second run of the inning came when Wyatt Miller walked with the bases loaded.
Mahtomedi added two more runs in the top of the second inning to lead 4-0 off Grand Rapids starting pitcher Ren Morque. The runs came on a two-run single my Division I commit Tony Neubeck.
Mahtomedi added three more runs in the fourth inning to lead 7-0. Luke Loughlin had a RBI double for the first run while Miller walked with the bases loaded off relief pitcher Garett Drotts. Dan Wohlers came on in relief and walked Will Garry to bring in the third run of the inning.
Grand Rapids had a chance to cut into the lead in the bottom of the fourth as it loaded the bases against Mahtomedi pitcher Johnny DeVore. However, the Thunderhawks could not get a clutch hit as they stranded three runners.
Mahtomedi added three runs in the fifth inning to take a 10-0 lead. Hull had a RBI single to drive in the first run while Loughin followed with another RBI single. The final run came on a sacrifice fly by Kai Sather.
But Grand Rapids wasn’t finished as it scored threruns in the fifth inning to trail 10-3. Morque doubled with one out and scored on another double from Kodi Miller. Myles Gunderson singled Miller to third and Miller then scored on a single by Kyle Henke. The third run of the inning came in on a single by Andrew Sundberg.
Mahtomedi scored 10 more runs in the sixth inning to take a big lead. Oswald had a RBI single in the inning while Loughlin had a two-run single. The next run scored on a wild pitch while Billy Arlandson walked to bring in another run. Boyle brought in another run with a walk and Ruzynski hit a three-run double to clear the bases. Donna knocked in the final run with a sacrifice fly.
Grand Rapids was unable to score in the sixth inning as the game ended by the 10-run rule.
Grand Rapids pitchers walked 13 hitters in the game in addition to giving up 15 hits as that was the story of the game.
M 220 33 10 — 20 15 1
GR 000 030— 3 8 2
Mahtomedi: Johnny DeVore (W), Wyatt Miller (6th); Grand Rapids: Ren Morque (L), Garett Drotts (4th), Dan Wohlers (4th), Kodi Miller (6th), Andrew Sundberg (6th), Chris Pederson (6th); 2B-Luke Loughlin, Ethan Loss, Ren Morque, Kodi Miller.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.