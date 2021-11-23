GRAND RAPIDS — Following are the All-Conference teams for the Lake Superior Conference for various sports:
Boys Cross Country
One Thunderhawk was named the First Team and two more were named to the Second Team.
The First Team consists of senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids, junior Miles Fischer, junior Jake Mertz and senior Sam Buytaert of Cloquet, senior Josh Knight, Proctor, senior Xander Schroeder, Duluth Denfeld, and senior Shane Leask, Superior.
Named to the Second Team from the Thunderhawks were sophomore Nikolas Casper and sophomore Mason Sovada. Rounding out the team are senior Luke Bettendorf, sophomore Elijah Wozniak and junior Aiden Vanstratten, all of Proctor, sophomore Jacob Lind, Superior, and freshman Lucas Arnhold, Hibbing.
Girls Cross Country
No Grand Rapids runners were named to the teams.
Making up the First Team are freshman Tayler McMeekin, Superior, freshman Della Bettendorf and freshman Lizzy Harnell, both of Proctor, sophomore Mileena Sladek and freshman Abigail Theien, both of Hibbing, junior Grace McCormick, Duluth Denfeld, and freshman Stella Lozano, Duluth Marshall.
Selected to the Second Team are freshman Paisley Kleiman and freshman Paige Evans, both of Proctor, sophomore Elise Cawcutt, junior Charlotte Ripp and eighth grader Bri LaCore, all of Cloquet, freshman Gianna Figeuroa, Hibbing, and senior Keegan McAuliffe, Duluth Marshall.
Boys Soccer
One Grand Rapids player was named to the First Team and two more were named to the Second Team. Named to the First Team from the Thunderhawks was senior Ulrich Mvogo.
The remainder of the First Team consists of senior Joe Eklund, senior Skyler Fossum and senior Conrad Lazaro, all of Duluth Denfeld, senior Jakob Kidd and senior Ethan DeFoe, both of Superior, senior Ryan Tomsche and senior Spencer Teetelbaum, both of Cloquet, senior Chris Hausmann, Hermantown, junior Grant Williams, Duluth Marshall, and senior Kayden Rengo, Proctor.
Thunderhawks named to the Second Team include senior Ian Salmela and junior Ian Anderson. Rounding out the team are junior Kade Kohanski, Hermantown, junior Brendan Friday and senior Collin Larson, both of Duluth Marshall; junior Jordan Aultman, Cloquet, senior Alex Chacich, Hibbing, junior Parker Chastey and senior Adler Wormuth, both of Duluth Denfeld, and senior Jeffrey Olson and senior Tanner Swanson, both of Superior.
Receiving honorable mention are Zach Schnabel, Proctor, Elijah Aultman and Sam Bailey, both of Cloquet, Simon Davidson, Duluth Denfeld, Jacob Jesrud, Hibbing, and Carter Rother, Hermantown.
Girls Soccer
One Grand Rapids player was named to the First Team and two more were selected for the Second Team.
Named to the First Team from the Thunderhawks is junior Abbey Birkey. Other First Team selectees include senior Katie Turner, sophomore Kiley Issendorf, junior Alexa Snusrud, and senior Sadie Senich, all of Cloquet, senior Kamryn Hill, and senior Annika Wennberg, both of Duluth Denfeld, junior Callie Showalter, junior Liv Birkeland and senior Kora Duncan, all of Hermantown, and senior Jaden Ellefson, Proctor.
Grand Rapids players named to the Second Team include senior Kenny Martinson and sophomore Jessika Lofsrom. Other Second Team members include sophomore Kelsey Tangen and senior Maisy Rohweder, both of Proctor, sophomore Alyssa Doyle and senior Aliyah Bartlong, both of Duluth Denfeld, junior Biana McGiffert and senior Sophia Voller-Berdan, both of Duluth Marshall, senior Olivia Jameson and junior Katelyn Olson, both of Cloquet, and senior Rylee Gilbertson, Hermantown.
Tayler Birkey of Grand Rapids received honorable mention. Others receiving honorable mention include Maddie Mass and Neysa Scullard-Bender, both of Duluth Marshall, Isabella Grochowski, Duluth Denfeld, and Avery Farrell, Hermantown.
Girls Tennis
One Lightning player was named to the Singles Team and two others were named for doubles. In Singles, senior Emily Hill of GRG earned a spot on the team. Other Singles players names were senior Marina Dostal and senior Winnie Benjamin-Hall, both of Cloquet, and junior Meredith Boettcher of Duluth Marshall.
GRG players named to the Doubles Team are senior Courtney Brandt and junior Taryn Hamling. Other members of the team are junior Abigail Sullivan and senior Annika Lundell, both of Hibbing, and seniors Jayden Karppinen and Brynn Martin of Cloquet.
Volleyball
Two Grand Rapids players were named to the First Team and another was selected for the Second Team. Named to the First Team from the Thunderhawks are sophomore Braya LaPlant and junior Lindsey Racine. Other members of the First Team are seniors Gabby Jauhola and Payton Rodberg of Proctor, senior Emerson Rock, Cloquet, senior Bailee Hess, Hermantown, and senior Lexie Lohman, Superior.
Named to the Second Team from Grand Rapids is junior Kyra Giffen. Other members of the team include sophomore Ava Carlson and junior Aili Buytaert of Cloquet, junior Elle Jokinen of Hermantown, and junior Maddy Walsh of Proctor.
Receiving honorable mention are Destiny Hering, Superior, and Bailey Broker, Hibbing.
Girls Swim and Dive
Grand Rapids swimmers hold all the Relay Division spots with six. In the 200-yard medley relay, members of the team include SOphia Verke, Hannah Rauzi, Rowan Krueger-Barth and Emily Ericson.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, members are Ericson, Krueger-Barth, Rauzi and Chloe Petersen.
In the 400-yard freestyle relay, members include Petersen, Allison Fox, Nevaeh Hoard and Verke.
In the 200-yard freestyle, named to the team are sophomore Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, and junior Geli Stenson, Hibbing.
In the 200-yard individual medley, members are junior Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, and sophomore Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld.
In the 50-yard freestyle, members are freshman Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, and senior Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown.
In the 100-yard butterfly, members are Ericson, Grand Rapids, and senior Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids.
In the 100-yard freestyle, members include junior Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, and Petersen, Grand Rapids.
In the 500-yard freestyle, members are Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, and Stenson, Hibbing.
In the 100-yard backstroke, members are Verke, GrandRapids, and Bartling, Duluth Denfeld.
In the 100-yard breaststroke, members are Rauzi, Grand Rapids, and freshman Norah Gunderson, Proctor-Hermantown.
In diving, members are senior Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, and senior MacKenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.