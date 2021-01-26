GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events around the Grand Rapids area:
Boys Hockey
Grand Rapids 2
Hill-Murray 1
MAPLEWOOD — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team remained unbeaten on the season with an exciting 2-1 victory over Hill-Murray Saturday in Aldrich Arena in Maplewood.
After a scoreless first period, Hill-Murray got on the scoreboard first early in the second period when Jared Jensen scored on a power play.
Grand Rapids wasted little time in tying the game up with a power play goal of its own when Sam Sterle turned on the red light.
Senior Jack Peart scored the lone goal of the third period which turned out to be the winning goal at 10:40. Thunderhawk goalie Wyatt Pilkenton kept Hill-Murray off the scoreboard the rest of the way as Grand Rapids came away with the win.
Pilkenton finished with 20 stops in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Hill-Murray goalie Nick Erickson finished with 12 saves.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 4-0 for the season. They were on the road at Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday and they then will be home for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth East on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Hill-Murray falls to 2-1 for the season.
GR 0 1 1 — 2
HM 0 1 0 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — 1. HM, Jared Jensen (Joe Palodichuk, Matthew Fleischacker), 3:25 (pp); 2. Sam Sterle (Ren Morque, Hayden DeMars), 6:32 (pp).
Third Period — 3. GR, Jack Peart (Garett Drotts, DeMars), 10:40.
Goalie Saves — GR, Wyatt Pilkenton 6-8-6-20; GRG, Nick Erickson 4-6-2-12; Penalties: GR 2-for-4 minutes; HM 1-for-2 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 90
Greenway 47
COLERAINE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team defeated Greenway 90-47 Monday at Coleraine.
Ty Morrison drained five 3-pointers and led the Warriors with 25 points. Mikhail Wakonabo had three 3-pointers and 17 points while Ethan Williams had 16 points. Blake Fox scored 10, Tait Kongsjord, eight, and Sam Rahier and Rhett Mundt both scored six.
J.J. Hall scored 22 points to pace the Raiders in scoring. Weston Smith nailed five 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Grant Hansen added 10.
Deer River is now 3-2 for the season while Greenway falls to 0-4.
Pepsi Challenge
cancelled
BIWABIK — The coronavirus has forced the cancellation of the 2021 Pepsi Challenge Nordic Ski Races at Giants Ridge.
The 37th annual event has been rescheduled until March 5, 2022. The event was to be held March 6, 2021.
The Pepsi Challenge Board of Directors made the decision “with great sadness.’’
The board made the following statement in Monday’s news release.
The board feels it cannot:
• Assure complete safety of all participants, volunteers and other local citizens at this critical point in defeating COVID-19.
• Provide our normal high-quality, family-oriented fun event with awards, food and extreme socialization.
• Predict what regulator guidelines will be in place on March 6.
According to the release, online registrations will be extended to next year’s race or refunded per request.
Girls Basketball
Chisholm 40
Greenway 38
CHISHOLM — The Chisholm High School girls basketball team tipped Greenway 40-38 in action Monday in Chisholm.
Jordan Temple scored 14 points to top Chisholm in scoring. Hannah Kne scored 10 while Sofie Anderson added nine.
Jadin Saville had 19 points to lead Greenway. Baylie Jo Norris scored seven and Kennedy Hanson added five.
GHS 15 23 — 38
CHS 21 19 — 40
Greenway: Kennedy Hanson 5, Baylie Jo Norris 7, Klara Fink 2, Nadia Rajala 3, Chloe Hansen 2, Jadin Saville 19.
Chisholm: Katie Pearson 4, Sofie Anderson 9, Hannah Kne 10, Jordan Temple 14, Tresa Baumgard 3.
Total Fouls: Greenway 19; Chisholm 18; Fouled Out: Nicholle Ramirez, Kne, Baumgard; Free Throws: Greenway 9-24; Chisholm 7-24; 3-pointers: Norris, Saville 2, Anderson 2, Kne, Temple 2.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 1
Duluth Marshall 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team and Duluth Marshall skated to a 1-1 overtime tie Saturday at Coleraine.
It was a battle between goaltenders Nathan Jurgansen of Greenway and Sam Anderson of Duluth Marshall as both turned in outstanding efforts. Jurgansen finished the game with 38 stops while Anderson had 39 for the Hilltoppers.
The first two periods were scoreless, and Greenway got on the scoreboard first at 8:26 of the final period when Alden Springer scored on a feed from Matthew Hannah.
Duluth Marshall tied the game just over a minute later when Brendan Friday found the back of the net.
There was no more scoring in regulation nor in overtime as the game ended tied.
With the tie, Greenway is now 1-1-2 for the season. It was home for a contest against Ely on Tuesday and the Raiders then will be on the road for a 7 p.m. game Thursday, Jan. 28, against Northern Lakes at Breezy Point Hockey Arena.
Duluth Marshall is 0-1-2 for the season.
DM 0 0 1 0 — 1
GWY 0 0 1 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. G, Alden Springer (Matthew Hannah), 8:26; 2. DM Brendan Friday (Matthew Scribner, Joseph Stauber), 9:30.
Overtime: No scoring.
Goalie Saves — DM, Sam Anderson 9-13-13-4-39; G, Nathan Jurgansen 12-8-13-5-38; Penalties: DM, 3-for-9 minutes; G, 1-for-2 minutes.
Girls Hockey
GRG 6
Duluth 0
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team traveled to Duluth and downed Duluth 6-0 in action Monday at Heritage Center in Duluth.
It was the Mercury Bischoff and Claire Vekich show for the Lightning. Bischoff figured in the scoring in all six goals, recording four goals and two assists. Meanwhile, Vekich scored one goal and added three assists.
Makenzie Cole turned in a great performance in the nets for GRG in recording the shutout. She stopped 17 shots in the game.
Duluth goalies Jules Lebsack and Sophie Mitchell combined to stop 21 shots for Duluth.
With the win, GRG improves to 4-1 on the season. The Lightning will be on the road against Hibbing-Chisholm Thursday, Jan. 28, for a 7 p.m. contest.
Duluth falls to 1-2 for the season.
GRG 3 2 1 — 6
Duluth 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Claire Vekich), 3:38; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff, Amber Elich), 9:15; 3. GRG, Vekich (Mercury Bischoff, Molly Pierce), 14:58.
Second Period — 4. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Vekich), 3:10 (sh); 5. GRG, Pierce (Mercury Bischoff, Vekich), 14:07.
Third Period — 6. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 5:52.
Goalie Saves — GRG, Makenzie Cole 4-10-3-17; D, Jules Lebsack 8-4-0-12; Sophie Mitchell 0-0-9-9; Penalties: GRG, 3-for-6 minutes; D, 1-for-2 minutes.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 46
Proctor 32
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team defeated Proctor 46-32 in action Thursday at Proctor.
Kate Jamtgaard had a big game for the Thunderhawks as she scored 15 points and pulled down four rebounds. Taryn Hamling scored 10 points while pulling down seven rebounds and recording four steals. Jenny Bowman had eight points and two rebounds while Jessika Lofstrom finished with six points.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 2-1 for the season. It was home for a game against Duluth East on Tuesday and will travel to Superior for a contest on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 12:30 p.m. With the loss, Proctor falls to 1-3.
