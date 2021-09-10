COLERAINE — Area high school cross country teams competed in the Titan Invitational which was conducted Thursday on the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine.
Following is results of the meet:
Boys Varsity
Brainerd won the boys team competition with 41 points. Rock Ridge was second with 85 followed by GNK in third with 96. Following them were Proctor 120, Grand Rapids 125, South Ridge 156, Ely 172, Hibbing 219, Mt. Iron-Buhl 230, Mesabi East 230, and Chisholm 343.
Aaron Nelson of Rock Ridge won the five-kilometer race in a time of 16:38. Josh Knight of Proctor was second in 16:59 while senior Austin Hanson of Grand Rapids was third in 17:04.
Other Grand Rapids runners besides Hanson were sophomore Nick Casper, 16th in 18:20, junior Adrian Hanson-Kaasa, 25th in 18:37, junior Caleb Rychart, 40th in 19:39, sophomore Mason Sovada, 41st in 19:43, sophomore Micah Lane, 42nd in 19:43, freshman Zane Poenix, 52nd in 20:07,
Senior Connor Thoennes led the Titans with a sixth place finish in 17:21. Other GNK runners were senior Daniel Olson, ninth in 17:36, junior Ben Plackner, 22nd in 18:31, freshman Hayden Clow, 35th in 19:23, seventh grader Isaac Danielson, 45th in 19:49, and freshman Hunter Milstead, 48th in 19:55.
Sophomore Jonathan Schafbuch of Deer River/Northland was 55th in 20:23. He was followed by teammates junior Matthew Schaaf, 61st in 20:48, freshman Tyler Foss, 72nd in 22:12, and freshman Israel Treat, 78th in 23:36.
Junior Tanner Harcey led Hill City with a 71st place finish in 22:12. Seventh grader Coltyn Harcey was 79th in 24:42.
Girls Varsity
The GNK girls placed fifth and the Grand Rapids girls were seventh in the meet. Brainerd won the meet with 65 points followed by Proctor 72, Hibbing 101, South Ridge 133, GNK 171, Rock Ridge 180, Grand Rapids 181, Mt. Iron-Buhl 188, Ely 189, Mesabi East 190, and Hill City 321.
Hannah Drietz of Brainerd won the five-kilometer race in a time of 19:52. Kate Nelson of MIB was second in 20:08.03 while Liz Nelson of MIB was third in 20:08.14.
Sophomore Ella Karkela topped all Grand Rapids runners as she was 20th in 21:30. She was followed by teammates sophomore Whitney Sylvester, 27th in 22:17, sophomore Emily Walters, 39th in 23:10, sophomore Claire Louis, 45th in 24:18, junior Gabby Daydodge, 52nd in 25:18, sophomore Emily Timm, 57th in 25:42, and sophomore Ella Downing, 58th in 25:42.
Junior Emma Williams was GNK’s top finisher as she was 12th in 21:01. She was followed by teammates eighth grader Lola Champlin, 26th in 22:10, sophomore Kaitlin Olson, 37th in 22:50, sophomore Karly Mann, 44th in 24:10, senior Brooke Petrich, 54th in 25:30, and sophomore Avalynn Westphal, 56th in 25:38.
Senior Ruby Booth led Hill City with a 48th place finish in 24:44. She was followed by teammates senior Mariah Eisenmenger, 65th in 27:25, junior Emma Finke, 69th in 29:08, junior Raven Miranda, 75th in 33:32, and junior Adrianna Foix, 76th in 34:40.
Sophomore Faith Hawkins topped Deer River/Northland runners with a 68th place finish in 28:38. She was followed by teammate freshman Hannah Decko, 72nd in 31:20.
Girls Jr,. Varsity
Alizah Langner of Hibbing won the five-kilometer race in 23:21. Miriam Milani of Hibbing was second in 23:38.
Sophomore Ellen Sween of Grand Rapids was eighth in 25:49. Teammates sophomore Madeline Larson was 17th in 27:54, and sophomore Megan Goodell was 18th in 27:55.
Freshman Tiana Hart of GNK was 23rd in 37:24.
Boys Jr. Varsity
Brainerd won the team title with 15 points while Rock Ridge was second with 42. Grand Rapids was fourth with 115.
Steve Selisker of Brainerd was first in a time of 18:31. Ben Stadum of Brainerd was second in 19:05.
Freshman Mason Adler was the top Rapids runner as he was 13th in 20:29. He was followed by teammates freshman Larson Curnow, 15th in 20:34, sophomore Sam Barton, 27th in 21:04, freshman Randall Belanger, 34th in 21:29, sophomore Keegan Hennessy, 58th in 24:18, freshman Jake Engeldinger, 59th in 24:41, freshman Micah Sween, 68th in 27:02, sophomore Nathan Haley, 75th in 30:32, and senior Joshua Seeley, 77th in 34:42.
Sophomore Devin Goss was the top GNK runner as he was 14th in 20:32. Freshman Maxwell Gangl was 35th in 21:31.
Girls Jr. High
South Ridge won the team title with 80 followed by Ely,83, and Grand Rapids, 87.
Molly Brophy of Ely won the 2.5-kilometer race in a time of 9:47. Maija Lamppa of Rock Ridge was second in 10:00 and Zoey Burkhart of South Ridge was third in 10:04.
Grand Rapids runners were Brooklyn Noble, ninth in 10:42, Shea Hennessey, 12th in 11:06, Elaine Jackson, 13th in 11:06, Tess Reilly, 28th in 12:09, Holly Sylvester, 43rd in 13:24, Elizabeth Nelson, 45th in 13:33,
Other area runners were Kiley Kibbler, DRN,37th in 13:11, Kyla Stimson, Hill City, 47th in 14:01, Sidney Goss, GNK, 51st in 14:28, Gracie Fox, DRN, 56th in 15:17, and Emerie Spolarich, DRN, 59th in 15:26.
Boys Jr. High
Hibbing won the team competition with 38 followed by GNK, 50, and Grand Rapids, 76.
Bryce Nielsen of GNK won the2.5-kilometer race in a time of 8:51. Brayden Nielson of GNK was second in 8:52 while Riley Koran of GNK was third in 8:54.
Grand Rapids runners were Kale Fairchild, fifth in 9:00, Lucas Rychart, 11th in 9:38, Joel Frost, 17th in 9:51, Alex Wegword, 21st in 10:00, Brendan Sylvester, 22nd in 10:00, Gradey Hyduke, 26th in 10:11, Andrew Rauzi, 27th in 10:17, Zak VIdmar, 59th in 11:25, and Owen Schauer, 77th in 13:55.
Area runners were Josiah Schafbuch, DRN, 29th in 10:21, Caiden Koplitz, GNK, 35th in 10:33, Carter Stein, GNK, 72nd in 12:59, and Tyler Pearson, Hill City, 79th in 15:30.
