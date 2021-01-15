GRAND RAPIDS — While the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team will be young this year, head coach Brad Hyduke is excited about the quality of student/athletes that make up that young group.
Hyduke, who is beginning his 11th season as head coach of the Lightning, said the team finished about where he figured it would last year with a 10-13-2 record. He said there were plenty of highs and lows from the Lightning who he said was one of the youngest teams in the state in Class AA hockey last season.
The Lightning also were hurt by graduation, losing four key players in goaltender Emily Trask, defenseman Kaden Broking and Hannah Mark, and forward Ellie Tillma, the team’s third-leading scorer.
GRG will be led by senior forward Claire Vekich, the returning All-Iron Range Girls Hockey Player of the Year who will attend Division I Bemidji State University on a hockey scholarship starting next season. Another senior who big things are expected of is senior forward Amber Elich.
Underclassmen include the “Orange Line” consisting of Mercury Bischoff, Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce while senior Kaisa Reed will anchor the blue line for the Lightning. Other defensemen include Jazzy Bischoff and Jade Rohloff with other players battling for playing time.
One big change is the goaltending where Trask was solid last season. This year, Kenny Martinson and Makenzie Cole will platoon at the position.
“We have a team of ninth and 10th graders this year and they look a year better,” said Hyduke. “The freshmen that are new to the lineup now will be instrumental in our success.”
Section 7AA again will be tough this season with defending state champion Andover leading the way. However, Hyduke feels that the Lightning are right there with Andover and can compete for a state tournament berth. Other section teams that will be good include North Wright County, Forest Lake, Elk River and Duluth.
“I think we have a very good chance of having a home seed through the playoffs,” Hyduke explained. “That is a very reasonable goal given the return of some veteran kids and some high-end kids and knowing that the young kids are going to come along in this condensed season. Although we are starting late, it is still a three-and-a-half-month season. The season will gain some normalcy once we get started. We are going to be playing two games a week for nine or 10 weeks so we are going to have to be well-conditioned.
“We are playing a little more localized schedule but our area has some really high-quality hockey teams. We hope to avoid hiccups and stay healthy and by the end of the year be one of the top teams in the section.”
Assisting Hyduke in the coaching department are Darin Illikainen, Kelsey Johnston, Kevin Hyduke and Emily Olson.
“The girls are genuinely excited about being back on the ice with what the fall and winter sports looked like for kids so there is a lot of enthusiasm,” Hyduke said. “I told the kids I am glad they are excited or giddy and now that we are here let’s make the most of it. We have the ability. We have three lines that can really skate and get up and down the ice. We have two lines that I think can really cruise and put pressure on teams offensively.
“I think it is going to be an exciting brand of hockey to watch. They are getting better every day and we want to be the best team possible come late March. We should be in a position to be a top seed and we should be in a position to be a fast team that is a year older and more experienced and hopefully plays a good brand of hockey.”
