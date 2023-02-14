BLAINE — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team really had two foes to beat in its Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament semifinal game Saturday.
The first foe to beat was Blaine senior goaltender Hailey Hansen, who is sure to receive awards for her brilliance following the season. Of course, the secnond foe was the Blaine team, which would be overcome if the first foe was beaten.
That’s exactly what happened as the Lightning beat Hansen three times while limiting Blaine to just 17 shots, all of which were stopped by GRG goaltender Riley Toivonen who recorded the shutout and the Lightning went on to post a 3-0 victory in action at Blaine.
With the win, GRG – 16-11 on the season – will now play formidable Andover – 24-3 – for the Section 7AA championship on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. at the St. Luke’s Sports & Event Center in Proctor.
“We knew that Blaine was a good team – they were the two seed for a reason,” said GRG coach Brad Hyduke. “Goaltending had a lot to do with their recent success this year, and obviously we knew them coming off their long and epic Thursday game not to take anything for granted. Our job was to go out there, sort of dictate it and make sure that they felt that (long game) right away. I thought the girls did that well as they drew a penalty and we scored an early power play goal.
“We outshot them 15-2 in the first period and I thought we made sure right away that they knew it was going to be tough to move out there. In the first two games in the playoffs, we have a pretty good recipe with defense being a big part of that.”
The Lightning scored the only goal they needed just 5:26 into the game when Allie LeClaire scored on a power play. That was the lone goal of the first period, and there was no scoring in the second period as the game was tight with GRG leading 1-0 entering the final period.
In a tense third period, GRG clung to its one-goal lead until it received some breathing room when Reanna Smith found the back of the net for a 2-0 Lightning advantage with 5:35 left in the game. Then, with 26 seconds remaining, Mercury Bischoff scored an empty-net goal to clinch the victory.
Toivonen came up big in the nets with her 17-save shutout while Hansen was forced to stop 40 shots for Blaine.
Hyduke praised the defensive play of GRG, saying it didn’t allow Blaine to make a push to take the lead, and that the defense did not give up many quality shots. He added that the Lightning penalty kill unit also turned in an outstanding effort in the win.
“I think their quality of shots was limited; I thought they skated fine but we were able to backcheck and keep them in front of us. We really kept their shots to the perimeter, if not half of them being dump-ins, to be honest,” Hyduke said.
Hyduke said that the team has reached one of its big goals it sets every year: to reach the section championship game and have a chance to get to the state tournament.
“It was realistic of us to be in this position, but other people are standing in your way,” the coach explained. “Now we have one more standing in our way. We have a pretty good idea of what we want to accomplish in practice during the week and now it is a matter of taking care of ourselves and getting ready to go Thursday.”
GRG vs. Andover
Andover won the regular season meeting in late January. There was no score after the first period, but Andover popped in three unanswered goals in the second period on its way to a 7-2 victory.
“It was a 4-1 game halfway through the third period,” said Hyduke. “Their three losses all came early in the year against high-quality competition. We need it to be a 2-1, 3-2 game, again stressing keeping plays in front of us. Obviously we all know goaltending is key in the playoffs as well, so it is real important that we buy in what we need to accomplish defensively, limit opportunities, get the big saves when we need them and we hope that the bounces go our way.
“We are looking to put them in a position that makes them uncomfortable. It’s been a couple years since they have had a section final that has been close so we want to be close, and throw the chips up in the air come third period. That would be the ideal situation.”
Hyduke said the position of the girls youth program is healthy with plenty of talent ready to come up through the pipeline. Hyduke said the current Lightning group is the perfect group to start a championship culture for the program.
“We should be expected to be in this game, and to be making some state tournament appearances,” Hyduke said. “Putting yourself in that position every year is something we have all bought into and we have to make sure we go out and work straight, have the right game plan, execute it on Thursday and make the game as hard as possible for Andover to have success.”
GRG 1 0 2 — 3
B 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1. GRG, Allie LeClaire (Mercury Bischoff, Kalle Reed), 5:26 (pp).
Second period: No scoring.
Third Period: 2. GRG, Reanna Smith (LeClaire), 11:25; 3. GRG, M. Bischoff (Jazzy Bischoff), 16:34 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 4-for-8 minutes; B 6-for-12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 2-6-9—17; Hailey Hansen, B, 14-14-12—40.
