GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) Lightning girls hockey team won a pair of games recently, beating a good Bemidji team at home on Tuesday and then pounding Superior 16-1 in action on Thursday on the road.
With the wins, the Lightning improve to 3-1 for the season.
GRG 4
Bemidji 2
GRG trailed 1-0 entering the third period on Tuesday night but then exploded for four goals in the final period to pull out the victory.
Bemidji’s Elizabeth Oster scored an unassisted goal for the lone score of the first period as the Lumberjacks led 1-0 after one period. Neither team was able to score in the middle period as Bemidji took the one-goal lead into the final period.
GRG wasted little time in tying the game when Mercury Bischoff scored on a power play just 35 seconds into the period. The Lightning took the lead for good a little more than three minutes later when Claire Vekich found the back of the net.
The Lightning took a two-goal lead at 6:28 of the final period when Kalle Reed scored on a power play. However, Bemidji closed to within 3-2 on a goal from MaKenna Dreher with 3:39 remaining in the game.
GRG received some breathing room when Cali Madsen scored a little more than a minute later to give the Lightning back its two-goal advantage.
Makenzie Cole kicked out 21 shots for GRG in the game while Bemidji goalie Nettie Kimble was forced to make 40 stops.
Bem 1 0 1 — 2
GRG 0 0 4 — 4
First Period — 1. B, Elizabeth Oster, 11:48.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kaisa Reed, Allie LeClaire), 0:35 (pp); 3. GRG, Claire Vekich (Mercury Bischoff), 3:45; 4. GRG, Kalle Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Vekich), 6:28 (pp); 5. B, MaKenna Dreher (Kiera Nelson), 13:21; 6. GRG, Cali Madsen (Jazzy Bischoff, Molly Pierce), 14:33.
Goalie Saves — B, Nettie Kimble 9-15-16-40; GRG; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 10-5-6-21, .
Penalties — B, 2 for 4 minutes; GRG 3 for 6 minutes.
GRG 16
Superior 1
The Lightning pounded Superior 16-1 in action Thursday at Superior.
Grand Rapids is next in action Monday, Jan. 25, for a 7 p.m. game against Duluth in the Heritage Center. It will then travel to Hibbing for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Jan. 28.
The onslaught started just 55 seconds into the game when Claire Vekich scored the first of eight goals in the period for GRG. Mercury Bischoff scored three goals in the period while Vekich had two. Kalle Reed, Cadence Erickson and Allie LeClaire all added one goal in the period.
Brooklyn Burger scored Superior’s lone goal in the period.
The Lightning scored five more times in the second period with Kalle Reed turning on the red light twice and Bischoff, Vekich and Amber Elich all scoring once.
GRG added three more goals in the third period with Cali Madsen, Grace Sevigny and Justine Carsrud all finding the back of the net. Bischoff had a seven-point night for GRG with four goals and three assists while Vekich had three goals and three assists. Reed finished with three goals and an assist.
Kenny Martinson was forced to stop just eight shots in the nets for GRG. Katrina Casper and Presley Beron combined for 36 stops for Superior.
GRG 8 5 3 — 16
Sup 1 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. GRG, Claire Vekich (Jazzy Bischoff), 0:55; 2. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Vekich, Amber Elich), 4:57; 3. GRG, Vekich (Mercury Bischoff, Kaisa Reed), 6:34 (pp); 4. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Elich), 10:07; 5. GRG, Kalle Reed (Cali Madsen, Molly Pierce), 10:57; 6. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 11:51 (pp); 7. S, Brooklyn Burger, 14:24; 8. GRG, Cadence Erickson (Makenzie Cole, Jazzy Bischoff), 15:40; 9. GRG, Allie LeClaire, 16:36.
Second Period — 10. GRG, Kalle Reed (LeClaire, Mercury Bischoff), 1:53; 11. GRG, Elich (Vekich), 5:14; 12. GRG, Vekich, 10:08; 13. GRG, Kalle Reed (Mercury Bischoff, Pierce), 10:20; 14. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Kalle Reed, Kaisa Reed), 10:32.
Third Period — 15. GRG, Madsen (Vekich), 3:28; 16. GRG, Grace Sevigny, 7:54; 17. GRG, Justine Carsrud (Taelyn Pomplun, Sevigny), 14:37.
Goalie Saves — GRG, Kenny Martinson 4-1-3-8; S, Katrina Casper 13-0-0-13, Presley Beron 0-14-9-23.
Penalties — GRG, 1 for 2 minutes; Superior 2 for 4 minutes.
