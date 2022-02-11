GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team turned in a solid effort in its opening game of the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament on Feb. 10, at it defeated Duluth by the score of 4-2 in action in the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
With the victory, the Lightning improve to 18-8 on the season and move into the semifinals of the section tournament. In the semifinal tilt, GRG will take on Elk River-Zimmerman and that game is set for the IRA Civic Center on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 5 p.m.
The teams met once during the regular season, on Jan. 14, in Zimmerman, with GRG coming away with a 4-2 win. In that game, the Lightning were outshot 37-24, but goaltender Makenzie Cole kicked out 35 shots and Mercury Bischoff had the hat trick and a four-point night.
In Feb. 10’s quarterfinal win over Duluth, Duluth started out the scoring just 2:20 into the game when Grace Karakas scored. However, GRG would answer back with a pair of goals before period’s end to lead 2-1.
Kyle DeBay tied it for the Lightning with a goal from feeds from Mira Rajala and Jazzy Bischoff, and Mercury Bischoff scored later in the period unassisted for the second goal.
The Lightning scored the lone goal of the second period when Molly Pierce found the back of the net with Mercury Bischoff and Kalle Reed getting assists.
Mercury Bischoff gave GRG some breathing room with 3:31 left to play when she thwarted Duluth’s attempt to tie the game by scoring a short-handed empty net goal to increase the lead to 4-1.
Duluth scored with 39 seconds remaining when Alana Moline turned on the red light but it wasn’t nearly enough as GRG took the win to advance to the semifinals.
In other quarterfinal section matchups, No. 1 seed Andover dumped Northern Tier 16-0, No. 3 seed Elk River-Zimmerman downed Anoka 2-1, and No. 4 seed Blaine beat Forest Lake 7-2.
While GRG will face Elk River-Zimmerman in one semifinal game, Andover will play host to Blaine in the other semifinal.
The championship game will be played in Fogerty Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.
D 1 0 1 — 2
GRG 2 1 1 — 4
First Period — 1. D, Grace Karakas (Gracyn Schipper, Lucy Fellman), 2”20; 2. GRG, Kyle DeBay (Mira Rajala, Jazzy Bischoff),6:25; 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff, 11:58.
Second Period — 4. GRG, Molly Pierce (M. Bischoff, Kalle Reed), 15:34.
Third Period — 5. GRG, M. Bischoff, 13:29 (sh) (en); 6. D, Alana Moline (Emma Fellman), 16:21.
Goalie Saves — Sophie Mitchell, D, 6-15-4—25; Makenzie Cole, GRG, 3-6-6—15.
Penalties — D 2-for-4 minutes; GRG 5-for-10 minutes.
