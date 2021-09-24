GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team
Following are results of the two matches:
CEC 5
GRG 2
CLOQUET — The CEC girls tennis team defeated GRG 5-2 in action Tuesday at Cloquet.
The Lumberjacks won three of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to take the win.
The lone Lightning point in singles came at second singles where Franzi Teichmann topped Winnie Benjunin-Hall 6-4, 6-4.
Martina Doffol of CEC defeated Emily Hill in the first singles match 6-3,6-2, and Lydia Stone of the Lumberjacks defeated Taylor Skelly in the third singles match 1-6, 6-4 (11-9) in a tight match.
In fourth singles, CEC’s Addie Loeb stopped Sarah Kessler 6-0, 6-2.
GRG’s only point in doubles came at first doubles where Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling combined to defeat Jayden Karppinen and Brynn Martin 4-6, 6-3 (10-8) in a close match.
CEC’s Carlee Majlowski and Dana Jones beat Hannah LaFrenier and Caroline Ahcan in the second doubles match 6-3, 4-6 7-6 (1) in yet another close match. In third doubles, GRG’s Lindsey Tulla and Quinn Cargill fell to Bella Harriman and Alexis Gohanson 6-3,6-3.
“It was a tough loss against Cloquet,” said GRG coach Jen Dulong. “I had a few of my players out sick so we were able to play a new seventh grader, Quinn Cargill.”
CEC 5, GRG 2
First Singles: Martina Doffel, CED, def. Emily Hill, GRG, 6-3, 6-2
Second Singles: Franzi Teichmann, GRG, def. Winnie Benjunit-Hall, CEC, 6-4, 6-4
Third Singles: Lydia Stone, CEC, def. Taylor Skelly, GRG, 1-6, 6-4 (11-9)
Fourth Singles: Addie Loeb, CEC, def. Sarah Kessler, GRG, 6-0, 6-2
First Doubles: Courtney Brandt/Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Jayden Karppinen/Brynn Martin, CEC, 4-6,6-3 (10-8)
Second Doubles: Carlee Majlowski/Dana Jones, CEC, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-3,4-6, 7-6 (1)
Third Doubles: Bella Harriman/Alexis Gohanson, CEC, def. Lindsey Tulla/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-3, 6-3
Girls Tennis
Hibbing
GRG 2
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team lost to Hibbing 5-2 in dual meet action Thursday at Grand Rapids.
The Lightning won two of the four singles matches but Hibbing was able to win all three doubles matches to take the victory.
GRG’s Emily Hill defeated Claire Rewertz 6-3, 6-3 in the first singles match while Franzi Teichmann of GRG was victorious over Megan Bussey in the second singles match 6-2, 6-3.
Hibbing’s Mercedes Furin beat Taylor Skelly in the third singles match 6-0, 6-0, while Aune Boben of Hibbing took the fourth singles match over Mercury Bischoff 6-2, 6-3.
In first doubles play, the Bluejackets’ Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell downed Courtney Brandt and Taryn Hamling of GRG 6-1, 6-1. In second doubles, Kasey Jo Renskers and Bella Vincent of Hibbing defeated Hannah LaFrenier and Caroline Ahcan 6-3, 6-3. In third doubles, GRG’s Sarah Kessler and Molly Pierce lost in close fashion to Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
Hibbing 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2
Singles: No. 1 — Emily Hill, GRG, Claire Rewertz, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Franzi Teichmann, GRG, Megan Bussey, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Mercedes Furin, H, def. Taylor Skelly, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Aune Boben, H, def. Mercury Bischoff, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1 — Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, H, def. Courtney Brandt-Taryn Hamling, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Kasey Jo Renskers-Bella Vincent, H, def. Hannah Lafrenier-Caroline Ahcan, 6-3, 6-3; No. 3 — Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, H, def. Sarah Kessler-Molly Pierce, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.
