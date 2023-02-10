GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team has earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament and will play host to No. 6 seed Forest Lake in a quarterfinal game on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
Andover is the No. 1 seed and has a bye in the first round into the semifinals. In other quarterfinal games, No. 2 seed Blaine will take on No. 7 seed Anoka, No. 4 seed Duluth faces No. 5 seed Elk River/Zimmerman.
Semifinals are set for Saturday, Feb. 11, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16.
After defeating Hibbing/Chisholm 6-0 on Feb. 3, in its final regular season game, GRG will enter the tournament with a 14-11 record.
The Lightning played Forest Lake once during the season, taking a 4-2 victory at home on Jan. 14. Forest Lake enters the game with a 9-14-2 record.
Regular Season
HIBBING — In the regular season finale on Feb. 3, at Hibbing, the Lightning blanked Hibbing/Chisholm by a 6-0 score.
The Lightning led 2-0 after one period on the strength of goals from Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce.
GRG added three more unanswered goals in the second period to take a commanding 5-0 advantage. Scoring the goals for the Lightning in the period were Mercury Bischoff, Kylie DeBay and Jazzy Bischoff.
Mercury Bischoff scored her second goal early in the third period for the final GRG goal.
Samantha Baratto recorded the shutout in the nets for GRG as she was forced to stop just eight shots.
Addison Hess had 25 stops for Hibbing/Chisholm.
GRG 2 3 1 — 6
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1. GRG, Kalle Reed (Mercury Bischoff), 6:31; 2. Molly Pierce (M. Bischoff, Reanna Smith), 8:56.
