GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team has earned the No. 3 seed in the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament and will play host to No. 6 seed Forest Lake in a quarterfinal game on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 7 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.

Andover is the No. 1 seed and has a bye in the first round into the semifinals. In other quarterfinal games, No. 2 seed Blaine will take on No. 7 seed Anoka, No. 4 seed Duluth faces No. 5 seed Elk River/Zimmerman.


