GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team has earned the No. 2 seed in the Section 7AA Girls Hockey Tournament and will play Duluth in first-round action at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m.
While GRG – 17-8 on the season – has seed No. 2, the prohibitive favorite to win the tournament is No. 1 seed Andover who enters the tournament with a perfect 24-0 record. It will play a play-in winner in the first round. Other quarterfinal games will have No. 3 seed Elk River facing No. 6 seed Anoka, and No. 4 seed Blaine will play host to No. 5 seed Forest Lake.
Semifinal action is set for Saturday, Feb. 12, at the site of the highest-seeded team. The championship game will be played in Fogerty Arena in Minneapolis on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m.
Brad Hyduke, head coach of the Lightning, said he is pleased with the seedings and with the fact that Andover is on the other side of the bracket,
“We look toward Duluth in the quarterfinals with the goal of earning that semifinal berth,” said Hyduke. “We can worry about Andover down the road.”
Hyduke said he is happy with the way GRG is playing entering the playoffs.
“We had a weekend in mid-January where we went down and beat Elk River and that was a key game in making sure that we secured the No. 2 seed,” Hyduke explained. “And really since then we have had a lot of nice quality wins. We went to Alexandria and came away with a 4-1 win and that was key for us.
“I am really pleased with the way we ended the season but we still have more to give to get ourselves ready for playoffs.”
GRG is blessed with the potent line of Mercury Bischoff, Kalle Reed and Molly Pierce, and Hyduke said the goal is to get as much production as possible from the other lines and defenders.
“I think balanced scoring is important; they are going to try to focus on shutting down what we call our Green Line or our top line and in particular Mercury (Bischoff). They are going to physically try to take her and her linemates out of the game. I think we have the ability to get a big lift with a goal when needed.
“We have made some tweaks with our second line and we have received some goals recently from our third line and that secondary scoring is important. I like what I see from the forecheck from this group. Their first priority is to be really good defensively and then be opportunistic after that.”
Hyduke said the GRG defenders have come a long way this year and he said the top four blueliners have been in section finals in the past and are experienced.
“Our blueline is another area when we can get some secondary scoring and we have recently,” the coach said. “That helps buoy the rest of the team and makes us a little harder to play.”
One big key for the Thunderhawks will be the play of senior goaltender Makenzie Cole who has enjoyed a fine season. She played all 25 games this season, and Hyduke said her play will be important.
“We hope that what we saw from her down the stretch is what we are going to get from her in the playoffs,” Hyduke said. “That was a real dominant goalie that plays the puck and makes the first save. She has really come a long way in controlling her rebounds and is one of the better senior goalies in the state. She will be a key piece because inevitably you are playing good teams and there are going to be breakdowns and your goalie can bail you out.”
While Andover is the huge favorite entering the tournament, Hyduke said there are a number of capable teams that can win the section including GRG.
“Andover is in a class by itself, but there is a lot of parity in seeds two through five,” Hyduke said. “Elk River is a good team and Blaine and Forest Lake will be tough outs. Playoffs is a season of surprises and I think a surprise in this section this year would be a cool thing for whoever it might be.”
Asked what he thinks will be the keys to getting to the state tournament, Hyduke said, “It’s knowing what your opponent likes to do starting with Duluth, and hopefully whoever after that. You scout teams and talk about what their tendencies are which kind of takes some of your opponents’ strengths away. But we all know, too, that we just need to take care of our own game. I think we have been good defensively down the stretch, and we need to spend less time in our end and make quick decisions there, get the puck moving forward which puts us on offense more.”
