GRAND RAPIDS — Jen Dulong is beginning her second season as head coach of the Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls tennis team in 2021.
Dulong said her first season as head coach of the team was marred by the COVID restrictions that were placed on high school sports.
“With the COVID, everything was more cautious, we could only play northern teams, we weren’t able to do a state tournament, so everything was changed with COVID rules,” Dulong said about the 2020 season.
While this is Dulong’s first stint as a head coach in any program, she has extensive experience serving as an assistant coach in both the Greenway and Grand Rapids athletic programs.
“Being a head coach is definitely more work and having previous coaching experience made it a little easier,” Dulong explained.
When asked how she feels the team has done thus far this season, Dulong said, “I think they are steadily improving. It’s been a wonderful group of girls to coach and I have fantastic captains that help in any way that I need. We are kind of at that 50/50 level right now but just beating Duluth East this week was a lot of fun.
“It was very exciting and it’s been a long time for that to happen. I see improvement every day because they are working so hard.”
Some of the key players for Grand Rapids this season include Taryn Hamling, Courtney Brandt, Emily Hill, Franzi Teichmann, Caroline Ahcan, Mercury Bischoff, Hannah LaFrenier, Addi Linder, Taylor Skelly and Molly Pierce.
Grand Rapids remains in Section 7AA this season and Dulong feels Elk River, Brainerd and Pequot Lakes will be among the top teams in the section this season.
“I think we are going to be in that upward middle as far as seeding goes,” said Dulong. “That’s my hope, to get a little higher than 50 percent. But it definitely will be interesting when we have the seeding meeting because a lot of teams are really close. Hibbing is right there, we are right there and we will be fighting for position once seeding comes.”
When asked what she feels will be keys to a successful season, Dulong said, “I think continuing to fight until the end and not giving up. There are a lot of times where they might lose that first set but we need to have a strong mentality where they have to play hard until the end.
“We also need to keep a positive attitude. We talk a lot about their facial expressions, and if they give it away when they are frustrated, the other team can easily focus on that. It makes it look like you are struggling.”
Assisting Dulong in the coaching department his season is Jamie Troumbly.
“This is a hard-working and fun group,” Dulong explained. “I like their work ethic and the fact they are kind.”
