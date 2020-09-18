GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids High School boys soccer coach Nick Koerbitz says you can tell that Nic Langlois is a hockey player by the way he plays soccer.
Langlois, a senior attacker/midfielder for the Thunderhawks, likes to combine the physicality he uses in hockey along with his other soccer skills to make a difference on the pitch for the Thunderhawks.
“I definitely get my physicality from hockey,” Langlois – who has two goals and three assists in four games this season – said. “I also am good with the ball and have some speed.”
Added Koerbitz, “Nic is one of the many guys on the team who can put the ball in the net. He has good speed and is a big, physical player. He also is a hockey player and you can tell by the way he throws his weight around. Nic has gotten better every single year and he is a super coachable kid.
“More importantly is he is one of the captains on the team – and equally as important to his physicality and attacking style on the field is his leadership. Players and coaches look for him to do the right things at all moments.”
Langlois, who is a captain for the Thunderhawks, said he tries to energize the team as it prepares for matches.
“I just try to get these guys hyped up and ready to go before games,” said Langlois. “I just try to be a team leader and lead more by example. As a captain, I just try to make the younger players look up to me and tell them what to do. Hopefully, they listen.”
The Thunderhawks have started out the season with a 2-2 mark and Langlois said the goal is for the team to finish with a positive record.
“I just want these guys to work hard and treat it like their senior year because it could be the last,” Langlois – the son of Jon and Rochelle Langlois – explained. “To do well in the playoffs, it is going to take dedication and grit.”
Langlois said athletics have been “super important” in his life up to this point.
“I love the competitiveness, I love the friends, I love the atmosphere of athletics, the community around it, just everything,” the senior said.
Koerbitz said Langlois is respectful, well-spoken and he wants to do the right things.
“Just watching him coming up through the soccer program, he has done all the right things as far as work ethic and clearly that carries over to the classroom,” the coach explained. “He represents our program so well; we have been very fortunate to have him and I have been lucky to coach him.”
Langlois also carries a 3.98 grade point average and he says academics should be considered more important than athletics to student-athletes.
“Academics should be super important and I think it should come first,” Langlois said. “I was thinking about going to play soccer in college somewhere but I don’t think I am any more. I am really interested in business but I don’t know where I am going to go to college.
“It has been awesome here at Grand Rapids High School. I love the atmosphere here and there is a lot of school spirit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.