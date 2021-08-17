EVELETH — Playing tennis for as long as she could remember, Jessica Kralich had always hoped she would find a way to combine her love of teaching with her passion for the game of tennis.
The Franklin Elementary School teacher will now get the chance to do that full force after she was recently named the head coach of the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team.
The 2012 Virginia High School graduate has spent the last three years with the program — two as a volunteer coach and one as the assistant coach — but now gets to step into the head coaching spot for the 2021 season.
Working in the school and as a coach, Kralich says she’s excited about the opportunity to continue working with the girls’ tennis team.
“It’s exciting,” Kralich said of her recent hiring. “I’m a little nervous but I’m excited. I’ve worked with these girls, some of them, as fifth, sixth or seventh graders so it’s really fun to be able to continue working with them and see them grow as not only players but as people too.”
When the job opened up, Kralich said she saw an excellent opportunity to combine two of her favorite things in teaching and tennis.
“I’ve played tennis since I was little and I’ve always wanted to be a teacher so it was a double whammy when I was able to do both in one school district. Having them in the classroom and then later on the court is an opportunity that’s too great to pass up.”
Following her graduation from Virginia in 2012, Kralich attended the University of Minnesota Duluth where she studied elementary education. Returning to the Iron Range after school, Kralich said there were no issues going from a Blue Devil to a Golden Bear.
“I thought it would be a lot harder than it was coming into this program, but these kids are so awesome. They’re so fantastic that it was never an issue. There was never a second guess. I’ve loved working with them and their families and I just felt right at home from the get-go.”
Looking back, Kralich said the love of the game started from a young age with her giving a lot of the credit to longtime coaches Dave Gunderson and Jim Prittinen.
“‘Gundy’ was a long time friend of my dad’s and he’s actually my godfather. So I grew up doing the summer tennis program in Virginia like it was a natural thing. Come seventh grade where you pick one sport for the fall season, I knew it was going to be tennis. ‘Gundy’ is the reason for that. He put it all in motion and opened so many doors for me.”
“Jim too has been a big help. I got to work with him growing up at all of our practices. I helped him with winter tennis and now we run a program in Fayal. My tennis career has evolved so much over my life because of people like him.”
Coming in as a 27-year old coach, Kralich says it’s a bit surreal to have the chance to lead a program at a young age, but she’s more than ready to tackle the challenges head on.
“Sometimes it’s difficult because you’re looking around for the person in charge. But now, I’m that person. Now I’m the one that has to make the tough decisions that maybe I’d never thought I’d make. But I have a good support system with my team, my assistant coaches and my volunteer coaches to make everything so much easier.”
The Golden Bears graduated no seniors as a team after last season and Kralich doesn’t expect there to be any seniors this season as well. While there might be a lack of older players on the court, Kralich says there are plenty of benefits to sticking with the same group for another year.
“We worked on some things last year and now we get to just keep working on them this year. We get to keep building on our skills and our strategy. I can bring something up from last year and almost every girl will know what I’m talking about. We don’t have to reset or rebuild after losing anyone. We get to keep going.”
