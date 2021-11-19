DEER RIVER — At 6-foot, 5-inches and 235 pounds, Tait Kongsjord has been a man among boys during his varsity career as a lineman for the Deer River High School football team.
Kongsjord, a senior, has committed to playing football for the University of Minnesota-Duluth next season. During the past three seasons, he has been a staple on the offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors, who have won four consecutive section championships.
Because of his skill on the gridiron, Kongsjord has been selected to play in the 49th Minnesota High School Football Showcase which will be conducted on Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Kongsjord, an offensive tackle who also plays multiple positions on the defensive line, was recently named the Most Valuable Lineman in the subdistrict for the second year in a row. He will be named to the All-Area Team again this season.
In addition, Kongsjord also stands out in the classroom as he was one of 14 athletes chosen to the Minnesota Academic All-State Team.
“It is not like it is one season as I have spent a lot of time and work getting these awards,” Kongsjord explained. “I feel really grateful that all my hard work has paid off.”
Following an injury-riddled sophomore season which was followed by two surgeries on his shoulder and one on a knee, Kongsjord said he worked hard to get healthy for the remainder of his high school career.
“Going into my senior season, I was in the weight room at least three nights a week,” Kongsjord said. “I was in there as much as I could while trying to balance things out with work and stuff too. In my opinion, work in the weight room is absolutely huge. It does unimaginable things and you can’t put it into words.”
Brent Schimek, head coach of the Deer River football team, said Kongsjord is a three-year starter, something that doesn’t happen often in the Warrior program. However, he said the senior lineman is stellar both on the field and off it.
“It is not just all about football, it is just who he is,” said Schimek. “He picks up kids and brings them into the weight room, he is such a good kid and character guy, and the stuff he does off the field, in the weight room, classroom and community far outshines what he does on the field. Don’t get me wrong because he is a very good football player but what he’s done to show the other kids what it takes to do this is irreplaceable.”
The Warriors’ season came to an end last week when it lost in the quarterfinals of the Minnesota Class A Football Tournament. Even with the loss, Kongsjord said it was a great season for Deer River.
“At the beginning of the season, most of the guys really didn’t expect it,” said Kongsjord. “We knew that we had a shot to get to state again, but to have it turn out like this, we are all happy with the way it turned out.
“It was amazing to play in the state tournament but all the seniors wanted to go farther. We are a little disappointed we didn’t get to the Bank but we couldn’t have asked for a better year.”
Kongsjord is a three-sport athlete, also playing basketball and track and field. He said one of the reasons he chose UMD as a place to play football because it was the first team to reach out to him. He said his visit to the college went well as he loved the beauty of the area. He added that he will have to gain about 60 pounds to be efficient as a college lineman.
“UMD’s offensive line coach is an amazing dude,” said Kongsjord. “He was an All-American offensive lineman for UMD; I just like their coaching staff and obviously they are a good team.”
Schimek said Kongsjord was the key member of veteran offensive and defensive lines this season and he added that the lines were the strength of the team.
“This group grew together, and to have that guy like Tait at tackle who plays both ways was great,” Schimek said. “He also is very smart football-wise. He understands why we do certain things the way we do and he holds everybody to a very high accountability rate. That means coaches don’t have to do that; when you get your players to do that, that makes coaching easy.
“Tait was recruited by almost every DII and Division 1A school in the area and to go through all the visits and recruiting can be a drain on you. I think what it showed our kids is that it is going to take work and it just doesn’t happen. I think that is the biggest thing that he did for our program.”
Kongsjord also is a key member of the Warrior basketball team that earned a state berth last season. The team lost just one player to graduation and is primed for another good season in 2021-22.
“We have the ability to do it, we just have to get it done,” said Kongsjord.
Kongsjord said he is proud of himself to be able to play athletics at the next level.
“Not a lot of people get the opportunity to go to the next level,” he explained. “I got some awards that I am very grateful for; not everybody gets to be an MVP lineman. I am very lucky to get that.
“But I couldn’t do it without the people around me. My teammates push me to be my best and my coaches are amazing. It’s not just awards and my career is not just because of me. I have had lots of people help me and I am very grateful to get that help along the way.”
Schimek said while the offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors were experienced this season, the team needed to replace the entire backfield and receiving corps from the previous year.
“We knew there were going to be some growing pains there; it really helps when you have a solid line in front of you because they are not going to make as many mistakes up front,” Schimek said. “Then with the COVID situation where you didn’t know who you were going to have day to day – I think we had one day this year where everybody was at practice. We had days where our quarterback wasn’t at a game and we didn’t gave Ty Morrison for the state tournament game. Those are things that every team had to deal with this year.
“Going through the season, we had to build up those skill kids and get them reps because none of them had reps last year because there was no B squad or junior high games because of COVID. So that means those ninth and 10th graders didn’t get any reps other than what they got during scrimmages against the varsity. So, as far as football acumen goes, they really had to catch up and they did a really good job.”
With four section championships in a row in hand, and losing some key players to graduation, Schimek said it is business as usual for Deer River.
“We are going to be turning over a lot of linemen but we have our skilled guys back,” said Schimek. “We had some young guys who got to have a B squad season so we are not as dire as I think we were this year. It is always going to be how that line jells up front; we have JoJo Thompson coming back and he is going to have to be that guy up front.
“We are very fortunate that we have a very good youth program. It is not so much wins and losses, but the coaches really teach the kids the game of football. I think that is lacking in all sports; a lot of these kids just don’t know the game as well maybe because of society and social media and all the other stuff. When we were young we just went out and played ball all day, it didn’t matter what it was.
“But our youth coaches teach them the game of why we do things this way and that way and how it all ties together. I think that is the core of why Deer River has been successful the last four years. It’s not so much what we are doing at the high school but what gets done before they get there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.