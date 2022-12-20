Representing Grand Rapids High School at the 50th Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game were, from left,kicker Grant Chandler, defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen, and defensive back/running back Owen Glenn.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School football team was well-represented at the 50th Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game which was conducted Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The game celebrates the best senior football players in the state of Minnesota. Representing the Thunderhawks as players were defensive back/running back Owen Glenn and kicker Grant Chandler. Also representing Grand Rapids was defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen.
Bill Kinnunen
Kinnunen’s family has a long history of the game. His father, Tom, was selected to play in the game way back in 1957, and the coach said he is honored to have been selected to coach in the game. He said assistant coaches are selected if they have been awarded the Butch Nash Award which Kinnunen has received in the past. He coached four years at Meadowlands before returning to Grand Rapids where he has served as an assistant coach for 28 years. He is the longtime baseball coach at Grand Rapids.
“It was quite the honor to get picked,” Kinnunen said.
Kinnunen said he enjoys coaching football as an assistant rather than head coach. He said there were three offensive and three defensive coaches on each team at the All-Star game and his duties included coaching the linebackers.
“I enjoy coaching football because it is a changeup from baseball; it is completely different,” Kinnunen said. “In baseball we are working on skills and techniques and in football as the defensive coordinator you get a little bit of scheming and strategizing in trying to figure out what the other team is going to do.”
Kinnunen said there is a huge difference between being a head coach and an assistant coach. He said head coaches spend a very small percentage of the time actually coaching the kids as compared to assistant coaches.
“That’s why I love football; all I have to do is coach and work with the kids, the game plan and the drills we are going to do,” Kinnunen said. “That is compared to all the administrative stuff you have to do as a head coach. So I really enjoy being an assistant.”
At the All-Star game, Kinnunen said he saw a total different level of athletes as compared to what he saw during the football season.
“A lot of these guys playing are going to Division I schools across the country,” Kinnunen said. “We have fast kids up here but when these running backs stick their foot in the ground and make a cut, they are going 100 percent, they can do it at full speed without blowing an ankle and a knee. It is unbelievable the cutting ability that these guys have.”
Grant Chandler
Chandler – a star soccer player – was selected to the game as a kicker in his first season out for football. He said he is honored to be selected. He said some of the players on the football team asked him if he wanted to try kicking. He said he can consistently hit field goals that are 45 yards and in.
“It is definitely an honor and it was really exciting to get the opportunity,” Chandler said.
“It took a lot of guts for Grant to come out his senior year and play football for the first time,” said Kinnunen about Chandler. “It just shows you his determination and what a good athlete he is to be able to do that.”
Chandler said he plans to pursue football at the college level.
“I haven’t received any offers from big schools but I am definitely waiting and looking,” said Chandler. “I have a couple of camp invites so it will be cool.”
Owen Glenn
Glenn said he is honored to have been selected to play in the game. He said he played about 45 percent of the snaps mainly as a cornerback in the game.
“I felt I did pretty good,” said Owen. “The receivers were ranked in Minnesota and I think I did pretty well.”
Glenn also wants to play college football but he isn’t sure where he will play as of yet.
“I am waiting to see if any colleges contact me, and then wait for the right one,” Glenn explained. “I think my speed and strength really make up for my lack of height. Teams look at me like I am just a smaller guy out there but I give it all I got.”
Kinnunen said Glenn deserved to be selected to play in the game.
“Owen did very well and held his own with all the big-time receivers that he was covering,” said Kinnunen. “He had a tackle for a loss and defended some passes really nice. It wasn’t easy for him because he is not the tallest kid; as a matter of fact I think he was the shortest one on our roster. He was covering some pretty tall guys but with his speed and jumping ability it wasn’t a problem for Owen.”
