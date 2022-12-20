f

Representing Grand Rapids High School at the 50th Minnesota High School All-Star Football Game were, from left,kicker Grant Chandler, defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen, and defensive back/running back Owen Glenn.

 photo submitted

MINNEAPOLIS — The Grand Rapids High School football team was well-represented at the 50th Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game which was conducted Dec. 10, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The game celebrates the best senior football players in the state of Minnesota. Representing the Thunderhawks as players were defensive back/running back Owen Glenn and kicker Grant Chandler. Also representing Grand Rapids was defensive coordinator Bill Kinnunen.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments