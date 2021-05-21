CLOQUET — The Grand Rapids High School boys track and field team placed first in a Lake Superior Conference quadrangular which was conducted May 18, at Webb LaBeau Track and Field Complex in Grand Rapids.
The host Thunderhawk team was first with 215 points followed by Rock Ridge 172, Hibbing 134, and Duluth Denfeld 107.
Taking first for Grand Rapids were junior Austin Hanson in the 800-meter run (2:03.88); senior Dane Kennedy in the 110-meter hurdles (16.86 seconds) and the 300-meter hurdles (45./41 seconds); the 4 x 400-meter relay (3:42.89); the 4 x 800-meter relay (8:59.98); sophomore Kaydin Metzgar in the pole vault (10-feet, 6-inches); senior Isaiah Edel in the long jump (19-feet, 3-inches); senior Hunter Hillman in the shot put (46-feet, 11-inches); and junior Jackson Weston in the discus (126-feet,10-inches).
Placing second for the Thunderhawks were sophomore Ian Andersen in the 800-meter run (2:04.55); senior Sam Stertz in the 1,600-meter run (4:34.94) and the 3,200-meter run (10:09.63); junior Wesley Carlson in the 110-meter hurdles (17.38 seconds); the 4 x 100-meter relay (46.86 seconds); the 4 x 200-meter relay (1:39.74); senior Isaiah Edel in the triple jump (38-7.75); junior Jackson Weston in the shot put (46-5); and senior Hunter Hillman in the discus (118-9).
LSC Quad
Team Scores: 1. Grand Rapids 215; 2. Rock Ridge 172; 3. Hibbing 134; 4. Duluth Denfeld 107.
100 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H, 11.62; 2. Ethan Zlimen, RR, 11.77; 3. John Bonner, GR, 11.81; 5. Caden Hofstad, GR, 12.12.
200 dash: 1. Amari Manning, H,23.49; 2. Ethan Zlimen, RR, 24.37; 3. Risto Borgman, GR, 24.85; 4. Derek Erdman, GR, 25.20.
400 dash: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 51.61; 2. Jacob Jensrud, H, 53.59; 3, Derek Erdman, GR, 54.22; 6. Aiden Chandler, GR, 56.00.
800 run: 1. Austin Hanson, GR, 2:03.88; 2. Ian Andersen, GR, 2:04.55; 3. Xander Schroeder, DD, 2:16.28.
1,600 run: 1. Cameron Stocke, RR, 4:27.03; 2. Sam Stertz, GR, 4:34.94; 3. Isaac Fink, DD, 4:37.34; 4. Austin Hanson, GR, 4:39.71.
3,200 run: 1 Cameron Stocke, RR, 10:06.00; 2. Sam Stertz, GR, 10:09.63; 3. Isaac Fink, DD, 10:16.33; 6. Matej Cervenka, GR, 11:21.40.
110 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 16.86; 2. Wesley Carlson, GR, 17.38; 3. Cooper Williams, RR, 19.31.
300 hurdles: 1. Dane Kennedy, GR, 45.41; 2. Cooper Williams, RR, 48.15; 3. Wyatt Christensen, GR, 48.34.
4 x 100 relay: 1. Hibbing, 45.46; 2. Grand Rapids, 46.86; 3. Rock Ridge, 48.74.
4 x 200 relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 1:37.54; 2. Grand Rapids, 1:39.74; 3. Hibbing, 1:50.24.
4 x 400 relay: 1. Grand Rapids, 3:42.89; 2. Rock Ridge, 3:46.76; 3. Hibbing, 3:51.38.
4 x 800 relay: 1. Grand Rapids, 8:59.98; 2. Duluth Denfeld, 9:21.72; 3, Rock Ridge, 9:44.31.
High jump: 1. Josh Creer-Oberstar, RR, 6-4; 2. Jacob Jensrud, H, 5-6; 3. Isaiah Edel, GR, 5-6
5 Wyatt Christensen, GR, 5-4.
Pole vault: 1. Kaydin Metzgar, GR,10-6; 2. Presten Adolfs-White, H, 8-6; 3. Connor Matschiner, RR, 8-0;4. Cole Hawkinson, GR, 8-0.
Triple jump: 1. Jacob Jensrud, H, 38-9; 2. Isaiah Edel, GR, 38-7.75; 3. Eli Erickson, H, 37-11; 6. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 35-1.
Long jump: 1. Isaiah Edel, GR, 19-3; 2. Amari Manning, H, 18-10; 3. Kaydin Metzgar, GR, 18-2.25
Shot put: 1. 1. Hunter Hillman, GR, 46-11; 2. Jackson Weston, GR, 46-5; 3. Hudson Steger, DD, 43-6.
Discus: 1. Jackson Weston, GR, 126-10; 2. Hunter Hillman, GR, 118-9; 3. Riley Krenz, RR, 117-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.