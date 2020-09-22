GRAND RAPIDS — During most years, the Grand Rapids High School girls soccer team has a good number of seniors.
Not this year.
The young Thunderhawks have just one senior this year in Anika Kaldahl, a defender, and head coach Brooke Moses said Kaldahl is an extremely important part of the team this season.
“Anika is a huge piece of our back four. She is a great middle defender and she is an important piece in stopping people going forward,” said Moses. “In our game against Duluth Marshall, she was huge in stopping Marshall from getting opportunities on goal. Next year we are really going to miss her aggressiveness, her willing to work and her attitude on and off the field.”
Added Kaldahl, “It’s different being the only senior but we have a lot of young girls with lots of talent and it’s really nice to have that bond with the younger girls.”
Kaldahl – the daughter of Hans and Kristin Kaldahl – said the coronavirus struck her family just before soccer started but it did not affect her.
“It’s been a little hard because I was out for the first two weeks of tryouts because my brother got tested but I ended up being negative,” said Kaldahl. “I have been working on getting back in shape and we are pretty close to being up with the team shape-wise.”
Kaldahl plays left center defender for the Thunderhawks and she said it is her job to keep the other team from scoring, and getting good scoring chances.
“You have to be off-the-foot fast and then you need to be really aggressive,” said Kaldahl. “You have to be able to get in there and ride them a little bit.”
Kaldahl said one of her strengths on the pitch is her physicality.
“I love being physical on the field, just pushing some girls around,” the senior said. “I really enjoy passing up the field and I think I communicate well.”
Moses said Kaldahl is a hard worker and a natural athlete.
“She goes for it,” the coach explained. “She is not afraid to get in there, she is not afraid to have the ball. She just really goes for it and I think that makes her a great player.”
With just one senior, the Thunderhawks obviously field a young lineup this year. Kaldahl said the squad needs to finish up its scoring chances and scoring goals. She added that getting a win in section playoff action would be amazing.
Kaldahl said she was initially a basketball player who went out for soccer to keep in shape. However, she said things have changed in that regard.
“I really fell in love with soccer,” she said. “I initially played soccer to get in shape for basketball but I just fell in love with the game. Athletics have been very important in keeping me in shape physically and helping me just drive it. Being part of the team is a huge life lesson to learn and it teaches you to work with other people.
“It has been amazing experience being able to play with these girls. I have made a ton of friendships and it just has been really fun for me.”
Moses said it has been a dream to be able to coach Kaldahl through the years.
“I don’t think I have ever seen her mad and she is always positive,” Moses said. “She has a great attitude and she is a dream for a coach.”
Kaldahl also carries a 3.83 grade point average in the classroom and she said academics should come first for student-athletes
“Academics definitely come first, especially on this team,” Kaldahl said. “I bet if you asked them, the majority of them would say they have above a 3.5 grade point average so academics are very important to this team.”
Kaldahl said she is leaning towards not playing sports in college so she can concentrate on her studies.
“I haven’t decided for sure where I want to go to college; I’m leaning towards St. Thomas,” Kaldahl said. “I definitely want to major in business and economics.”
