GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of sporting events concerning area teams:
Boys Hockey
Section 7A
Hibbing 4
Greenway 1
HIBBING — The Greenway High School boys hockey team saw its season come to an end on Saturday as it fell to Hibbing-Chisholm 4-1 in Section 7A Boys Hockey Tournament quarterfinal action in Hibbing.
Greenway scored the lone goal of the first period, by Bodie Jorgenson on an assist from Aidan Rajala. However, Hibbing-Chisholm scored three unanswered goals in the second period. Joe Allison, Peyton Taylor and Conner Willard – on a power play – notched the goals for the Bluejackets.
Blake Frider of Hibbing-Chisholm scored the lone goal of the third period as the Bluejackets took the win.
Brayden Boyer had 20 stops in the nets for Hibbing-Chisholm while Nathan Jurgansen had 31 saves for the Raiders.
Greenway completes its season with a 7-9-3 record while Hibbing-Chisholm improves to 11-6-1.
G 1 0 0— 1
HC 0 3 1— 4
First Period — 1. G, Bodie Jorgenson (Aidan Rajala), 11:57.
Second Period — 2. HC, Joe Allison, 6:22; 3. HC, Peyton Taylor (Kasey Kemp, Beau Frider), 6:46; 4. HC, Conner Willard (Tristen Babich, Ethan Lund), 12:15 (pp).
Third Period — 5. HC, Blake Frider (Allison), 16:38.
Goalie Saves — G, Nathan Jurgansen 9-11-11—31; HC, Brayden Boyer 7-7-6—20; Penalty minutes — G, 3-for-6 minutes; HC, 2-for-4 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Nashwauk-Keewatin 77,
No. 8 Chisholm 44
NASHWAUK — The Spartans put four players in double figures to beat the Bluestreaks in the 7A quarterfinal contest Saturday at home.
Jeff Lorenz led the way with 18 points, followed by Keegan Warmuth with 16 and Gaige Waldvogel and Brent Keranen with 14 apiece.
Jude Sundquist led Chisholm with 24 points. Noah Sundquist added 11.
CHS 18 26 — 44
NK 49 28 — 77
Chisholm: Noah Sundquist 11, Nathan Splinter 2, Jude Sundquist 24, Bryce Warner 2, Showalter 5.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 14, Daniel Clusiau 8, Justice Rebrovich 3, Jeff Lorenz 18, Keegan Warmuth 16, Jack Lorenz 4, Brent Keranen 14.
Total Fouls: Chisholm 9; Nashwauk-Keewatin 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Chisholm 11-16; Nashwauk-Keewatin 3-4; 3-pointers: Noah Sundquist 2, Jude Sundquist 4, Showalter, Waldvogel 2, Rebrovich, Jeff Lorenz, Keranen 4.
