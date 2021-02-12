IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
As of Feb. 7
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 75.00
2. Josh Creer-Oberstar, Eveleth-Gilbert, 69.44
3. Blake Fox, Deer River, 64.00
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 62.00
4. J.J. Hall, Greenway, 62.00
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Knute Boerger, Intl. Falls, 70.00
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 66.67
3. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 57.14
4. Jacob Sickel, Eveleth-Gilbert, 52.63
5. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 50.00
Free Throw Percentage
1. Carter Flannigan, Eveleth-Gilbert, 100.00
2. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 80.00
3. Blake Fox, Deer River, 75.00
3. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 75.00
5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 74.00
Points per Game
1. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 4.50
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 23.00
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 19.75
4. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 10.33
5. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 18.80
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 13.50
2. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 12.00
3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 11.00
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 9.38
5. J.J. Hall, Greenway, 9.20
5. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 9.20
Assists
1. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 6.50
2. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 5.75
3. Carter Mavec, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.50
4. Bryant Koenig, Intl. Falls, 4.33
4. A.J. Roen, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.33
Steals
1. Mason Carlson, Virginia, 4.40
2. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 4.00
3. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 3.00
3. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 3.00
5. Cullen Rein, Intl. Falls, 2.67
Blocks
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 6.00
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 3.00
3. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.00
3. Hunter Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 2.00
5. Will Bittman, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1.83
Girls Basketball
2-pt. FG Percentage
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 68.14
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 60.61
3. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 53.70
4. Nora Petrich, Hibbing, 50.00
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 49.25
3-pt. FG Percentage
1. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 47.83
2. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 34.48
3. Jacie Clusiau, Hibbing, 33.33
3. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 33.33
5. Rian Aune, Virginia, 31.71
Free Throw Percentage
1. Rian Aune, Virginia, 86.96
2. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 82.22
3. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 78.95
4. Anna Fink, Virginia, 76.19
5. Kora Forsline, Mesabi East, 75.00
Points per Game
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 25.29
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 20.43
3. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 19.00
4. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 17.63
5. Jadin Saville, Greenway, 16.86
Rebounds
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 15.00
2. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 12.57
3. Olivia Thostenson, Intl. Falls, 12.00
4. Chloe Sullivan, Intl. Falls, 10.17
5. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 9.67
Assists
1. Kennedy Hanson, Greenway, 4.14
1. Lydia Delich, Eveleth-Gilbert, 4.14
3. Rian Aune, Virginia, 3.86
3. Morgan Marks, Eveleth-Gilbert, 3.86
5. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.67
Steals
1. Baylie Jo Norris, Greenway, 3.57
2. Haley Hawkinson, Hibbing, 3.50
3. Hannah Hannuksela, Mesabi East, 3.43
4. Jordan Temple, Chisholm, 3.33
5. Maddie Lowe, Intl. Falls, 3.17
Blocks
1. Elli Jankila, Eveleth-Gilbert, 3.29
2. Katie Pearson, Chisholm, 3.00
3. Tresa Baumgard, Chisholm, 2.33
4. Lexiss Trygg, Virginia, 2.00
5. Cadyn Krmpotich, Eveleth-Gilbert, 1.71
Boys Hockey
As of Feb. 7
Scoring
1. Brady Wicklund, Intl. Falls, 9-3-12
2. Braden Tiderman, VMIB, 2-8-10
3. Cooper LaVigne, Intl. Falls, 5-3-8
3. Aidan Rajala, Greenway, 4-4-8
3. Ryan Scherf, VMIB, 2-6-8
6. Connor Willard, Hibbing, 5-2-7
6. Ryan Manninen, VMIB, 4-3-7
8. Myles Mason, Intl. Falls, 4-2-6
8. Isaac Flatley, VMIB, 4-2-6
8. Ty Donahue, Greenway, 3-3-6
8. Ethan Lund, Hibbing, 3-3-6
Save Percentage
1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 96.88
2. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 92.22
3. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 91.57
4. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 91.15
5. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 91.03
Goals Against Average
1. Max Marcotte, Intl. Falls, 1.00
2. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 2.17
3. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 2.64
4. Ian Kangas, VMIB, 2.75
5. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 3.25
