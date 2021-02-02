IRC Stats
Boys Hockey
As of Jan. 27
Scoring
1. Brady Wicklund, Intl. Falls, 7-2-9
2. Aidan Rajala, Greenway, 2-4-6
3. Brandon Lind, EGME, 2-3-5
3. Cooper LaVigne, Intl. Falls, 3-2-5
3. Ethan Lund, Hibbing, 3-2-5
3. Darric Davidson, Greenway, 3-2-5
3. Ty Donahue, Greenway, 3-2-5
3. Aden Springer, Greenway, 1-4-5
9. Gavin Skelton, EGME, 2-2-4
9. Braden Skifstad, Intl. Falls, 0-4-4
9. Myles Mason, Intl. Falls, 2-2-4
9. Ryder McMillen, North Shore, 2-2-4
9. Sully Tikkanen, North Shore, 3-1-4
9. Carter Zabrocki, North Shore, 2-2-4
9. Braden Tiederman, VMIB, 0-4-4
9. Ryan Manninen, VMIB, 3-1-4
9. Carter Cline, Greenway, 1-3-4
9. Joe Herfindahl, Greenway, 2-2-4
Save Percentage
1. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 93.65
2. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 93.46
3. Ian Kangas, VMIB, 92./44
4. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 87.92
5. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 85.11
Goals Against Average
1. Nathan Jurgansen, Greenway, 1.61
2. Ian Kangas, VMIB, 2.25
3. Mitchell Nemec, Intl. Falls, 2.51
4. Andrew Torrel, EGME, 4.33
5. Brayden Boyer, Hibbing, 4.68
