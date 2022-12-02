h

Seniors on the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team are pictured following their victory over Duluth East earlier in the week. Seniors from left are Zander Butterfield, Luc Dulong, Will Stauffer, Blayne Mortenson, Hayden Davis, Myles Gunderson, Noah Salisbury, and Kyle Henke.

 Photo by Reed Larson

GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team returns a solid core from a talented team of a year ago that graduated a large number of seniors.

While the Thunderhawks return veterans on the blue line and in the nets this season, they will be looking for people to step up to replace the scoring punch that was lost due to graduation. With a full regular season to achieve it, Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo – who is entering his fourth season at the helm – fully expects the Thunderhawks to be contenders once the postseason begins.


