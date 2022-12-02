GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team returns a solid core from a talented team of a year ago that graduated a large number of seniors.
While the Thunderhawks return veterans on the blue line and in the nets this season, they will be looking for people to step up to replace the scoring punch that was lost due to graduation. With a full regular season to achieve it, Grand Rapids coach Wade Chiodo – who is entering his fourth season at the helm – fully expects the Thunderhawks to be contenders once the postseason begins.
Chiodo said last season is one he will always remember as a coach, and he said it is beyond the hockey part of the equation.
“It was a really good group of kids,” Chiodo said. “They bought into everything that we were talking about and it was heart-breaking to not make it to the state tournament. It is just one of those things. You cherish those years because you don’t have too many times as a coach where you get a group of kids that are that good of kids on the ice, off the ice and also academically.
“It was the year that I will always remember.”
Chiodo said it is no secret that the strengths of Grand Rapids this season lie in the core of defensemen and the goaltending led by Myles Gunderson.
“We have multiple goalies, and we have a very good D-corps,” said Chiodo. “Right now we have a few guys with barely any experience up front. We have one line with a lot of experience and our second, third and fourth line guys haven’t had a lot of experience and they are just trying to learn how we play and our style. It is going to take some time for this group to get to where we want to get to as a hockey team.”
Leading the Thunderhawks forwards are seniors Blayne Mortenson and Hayden Davis and sophomore Gus Drennen. Other forwards expected to see action include junior Xander Sheiman, senior Noah Salisbury, junior Nolan Svatos, sophomore Ryan Bymark, junior Gavin Forrest, junior Jacob Garski, junior David Kellerman, senior Zander Butterfield, sophomore Caleb Gunderson, junior Kyler Miller, and senior Luc Dulong.
Manning the blue line for Grand Rapids are senior Will Stauffer, junior Bauer Murphy, senior Kyle Henke, sophomore Luka Rohloff, and junior Dominic Broberg.
Veteran Myles Gunderson, a senior, will be the starting goaltender with sophomore Ryan Kerr serving as his backup.
“Our group of defensemen and goalies played a lot the last couple years and that group of players have to show the ropes to the newer kids,” Chiodo said.
In Section 7AA this season, Chiodo said Andover is the obvious favorite entering the season and that the rest of the teams will be working hard to be the best that they can be.
“Andover has their whole team basically back from last year,” Chiodo said. “But they are the team in our section, there are no questions asked. I think everybody knows that.
“Our goal is to finish as a top three seed; that is where we want to be. This year we are going to go very slow at the process that we are trying to get to the style of hockey that we want because of all the new kids; we want to show them what we run and how we run it. We will get better as the season wears on, and the nice thing is our schedule gets tougher as the season wears on too. So that is good for us timing-wise.”
Chiodo said the Thunderhawks will be more structured this year than in past years until the players are in good spots to make high-percentage plays.
“Once they get down the good habits on the ice sheet, then you can start opening up a little bit and let them create some space on their own,” the coach explained. “That is typically how you deal with kids that don’t have a lot of experience, just trying to get them to have good habits, thinking the right way, making high-percentage plays and all that stuff.”
When asked what he feels will be keys for Grand Rapids to have a successful season, Chiodo said, “I think the big key is going to be the players accepting their roles. I think the keys for the group is going to be gaining experience, understanding their role and playing that role to the fullest, and we have to continue to improve throughout the season.”
Assisting Chiodo in the coaching department this season are Dale Anderson, Reed Larson, Kyle Koopmeiners and Derek Peterson.
“As of right now, they have been focused, they have been paying attention and they are trying to learn how we play and what we do,” said Chiodo. “As a coach, that is all you can ask for. I am a firm believer and I always tell the players this, that I have no issues if they make a mistake as long as it is a hard mistake and a fast mistake and it is a hard-working mistake. If you are being lazy and making mistakes, then I have an issue with it. I think that helps them understand that hey, the game is a game of mistakes and the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is going to win.
“So, we just have to minimize the amount of mistakes that we make out on the ice sheet.”
Following are results of recent games for the Thunderhawks:
Grand Rapids 3
Duluth East 2
GRAND RAPIDS — It was the Myles Gunderson show for Grand Rapids in its home opener on Nov. 29, in Grand Rapids’ 3-2 victory over Duluth East on Nov. 29.
Gunderson, a senior goaltender, kicked out 36 of the 38 shots he faced in the game. The Thunderhawks made the most of their 14 shots on goal and Gunderson was able to make the three goals stand up.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids took the lead with a goal by Will Stauffer at the 2:38 mark of the second period. Duluth East tied the game a little more than 10 minutes later when Thomas Gunderson found the back of the net.
The Thunderhawks were able to regain the lead by the end of the middle period when Gavin Forrest turned on the red light.
With Gunderson keeping the Greyhounds off the scoreboard, Grand Rapids received a big insurance goal at the 10:13 mark of the third period when Hayden Davis scored. The goal proved to be big as Duluth East scored on a power play with four seconds remaining to make it a one-goal game.
While Gunderson finished with 36 saves, Duluth East goalie Kole Konstedt was credited with 11.
With the win, Grand Rapids is now 2-0 for the season while Duluth East falls to 0-3.
DE 0 1 1– 2
GR 0 2 1– 3
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GR, Will Stauffer (Hayden Davis, Blayne Mortenson), 2:38; 2. DE, Thomas Gunderson (Cole Christian, Henry Murray), 12:45; 3. GR, Gavin Forrest (Jacob Garski, Kyle Henke), 15:39
Third period: 4. GR, Davis (Bauer Murphy, Mortenson), 10:13; 5. DE, Christian (Noah Teng, Murray), 16:56 (pp).
Goalie saves: Kole Konstedt, DE, 4-5-2-11; Myles Gunderson, GR, 11-12-13-36; Total penalties: DE 3-for-6 minutes; GR 4-for-8 minutes.
Grand Rapids 2
Duluth Marshall 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Thunderhawks improved to 3-0 on the season as sophomore goaltender Ryan Kerr posted a shutout in his first varsity action.
The Thunderhawks defeated Duluth Marshall 2-0 on Dec. 1, at home, as Kerr kicked out 16 shots. Grand Rapids bombarded Duluth Marshall goalkeeper Sam Pollard with 51 shots and he was able to keep his team in the game by turning away 49 of them.
After a scoreless first period, the Thunderhawks scored both of their goals in the second period. The only goal Grand Rapids needed came off the stick of Kyler Miller on feeds from Luka Rohloff and Gavin Forrest.
Jacob Garski scored the second goal for the Thunderhawks with Will Stauffer and Rohloff getting assists.
Grand Rapids is 3-0 for the season and will play Forest Lake at home on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 3 p.m. It will travel to Proctor for a 7 p.m. game on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
DM 0 0 0– 0
GR 0 2 0– 2
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1. GR, Kyler Miller (Luka Rohloff, Gavin Forrest), 2:44; 2. GR, Jacob Garski (Will Stauffer, Rohloff), 7:24.
Third period: No scoring.
Goalie saves: Sam Pollard, DM, 23-8-18-49; Ryan Kerr, GR, 4-7-5-16; Total penalties: DM 2-for-4 minutes; GR 2-for-4 minutes.
