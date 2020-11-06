The Bigfork High School football team took a long bus trip down to Sebeka last week to take on the Trojans. After shaking the bugs out on the first two drives, the Huskies offense picked up where it left off the week before and put up 40 points in the first half, with big runs and touchdowns coming from nearly every back on the roster. Another strong team defensive performance left the halftime score 40-0 at halftime. A running time second half was highlighted by a Sean Torgrimson sack for a safety and Jhace Pearson interception, ending in a 56-14 Huskies victory. Their second in as many weeks. This week the Huskies host Lake of the Woods at Mario Lucia Field.
