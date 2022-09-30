Pictured above are seniors and head coach of the Bigfork High School football team. From left are Matt Vosika, Bradley Haley, Jhace Pearson, Mankin Wilde, Chase Powell, Justin Goble and head coach Chris Weddle.
BIGFORK — Despite having just 17 players on its roster, the Bigfork High School football has opened up some eyes this season.
Under first-year head coach Chris Weddle, the Huskies – who play nine-man football – won their first three games of the season, beating South Ridge, Hill City/Northland and Ely. They suffered their first loss of the season last Friday to a powerhouse Mt. Iron-Buhl team but coach Weddle said things are going just fine for the Huskies at this point in the season.
Weddle grew up in Nebraska City, Neb., where he played high school football and earned many postseason awards as a center on offense and middle linebacker on defense. He went on to play some football at Drew State.
Long-time Bigfork coach Thor Johnson resigned after last season and people in the Bigfork community were looking for a coach. They liked what they saw in how Weddle coached youngsters in youth basketball and offered him the job, which he accepted.
“My only coaching experience is coaching little kids; my dad was a wrestling coach for 25 years, just a hard-working guy,” Weddle said. “I guess I put my head down and go to work; that is just what football is. You take what is in front of you and you go through it. I played 11-man football and I don’t know anything about nine-man football. I applied and they gave me the job and here we are 3-1 with a big game this week.”
Weddle said he tries give his players ownership in the team, and he said he listens to the advice they give him.
“They are the one doing it and they see what is working out there,” Weddle explained. “We kind of got away from the same plays that have been going on for years and years; some of them you obviously have to keep. We just try to open it up a little bit and play hard-nosed football, really.”
Defensively, Weddle said he wants the Huskies to man up and be better than their opponents both mentally and physically.
“I tell my kids all the time that we are small and we are outnumbered so we have to be in shape and we have to be tough,” Weddle said. “We have to hit just as hard or harder in the fourth quarter than we do in the first quarter and if you do that the outcome of the game should be in your favor.
“I don’t care if it is Mt. Iron, Cherry, whoever, if you get hit that hard for that long, you will give up because you will get tired of getting hit that hard for that long.”
Weddle said the goal for Bigfork is to win the rest of its games, and they want to go to the playoffs ready to play MIB or anyone else.
With just 17 players on the roster, Weddle said it is just powering through things. He praised the team for giving maximum effort.
“That’s all we can do; we put the young guys in when the older guys need a break and they have been stepping up well which is good because they will probably be playing right away next year. We play with what we have and if the kids play tough, then the outcome is usually in their favor,” the coach said.
Weddle said the chemistry is great among team members, and he added that goes back to giving the players ownership.
“Yes, you have to have the hammer and put it down once in a while,” Weddle said. “But sometimes you have to listen to those guys and use their ideas. Then it gets them more excited and they want to play for you harder that way because it is part of them also and not just what you are saying and what you are doing.”
Seniors on Bigfork this season are Matt Vosika, Bradley Haley, Jhace Pearson, Mankin Wilde, Chase Powell, and Justin Goble.
Assisting Weddle in the coaching department is veteran Greg Powell, Zac Lovdahl, Joe Anselmo, and Leo Paccelli.
“Chad Lovdahl just told me that this group of guys, if they walk into practice and ask what they are doing today and I say we are going to take spoons and dig through this concrete wall, they will ask where the spoons are and that is no joke,” Weddle said. “They are a great, hard-working bunch of kids.”
