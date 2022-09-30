b

Pictured above are seniors and head coach of the Bigfork High School football team. From left are Matt Vosika, Bradley Haley, Jhace Pearson, Mankin Wilde, Chase Powell, Justin Goble and head coach Chris Weddle.

 Photo submitted

BIGFORK ­— Despite having just 17 players on its roster, the Bigfork High School football has opened up some eyes this season.

Under first-year head coach Chris Weddle, the Huskies – who play nine-man football – won their first three games of the season, beating South Ridge, Hill City/Northland and Ely. They suffered their first loss of the season last Friday to a powerhouse Mt. Iron-Buhl team but coach Weddle said things are going just fine for the Huskies at this point in the season.

