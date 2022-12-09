Members of the Grand Rapids High School girls and boys basketball programs are shown during the first Hoops for Hope event last year. They surround the gifts that were received as a result of the program.
GRAND RAPIDS — Members of both the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls basketball programs not only put smiles on the faces of their fans by their play on the court last season, but they also put plenty of smiles on youth who could really use a boost.
Those smiles were the result of the first year of the Hoops of Hope program which was instituted and run by the Grand Rapids High School boys and girls basketball programs.
According to Chadwick Persons, head coach of the Thunderhawk boys basketball team, the program is an initiative to shine some light on teens who are in foster care in Itasca County.
“It gives them a little hope, it gives them a little light by giving them some holiday gifts brought in by the community and the basketball family of Grand Rapids,” said Persons.
On Monday, Dec. 12, at the Grand Rapids home boys basketball game, and Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Grand Rapids girls home basketball game, a drop off site will be available for people to drop off gifts as part of the Hoops of Hope program.
“Gifts like Carhartt hats, phone charging cords, gift cards, blankets, gloves, things that are very practical and fun items,” Persons explained. “Last year we saw thousands of dollars given to teens who are in foster care in Itasca County. We appreciate the support of the community to bring light and hope into the world during this holiday season.”
Persons said the program gives people a chance to care and serve others.
“A lot of times the teens get forgotten,” Persons said. “There are programs for infants, there are programs for toddlers, but there really wasn’t anything set up to give a little hope and light to teens who are in foster care. When it comes to the holiday season they are thinking of family and maybe they are not able to be with that family so it gives them a little present.
“We have heard from foster parents who said it is very appreciated and was well-received. We really appreciate the fans, parents and our basketball family in Grand Rapids to show up and help support Hoops of Hope. I am looking forward to another year of doing this to give hope and light during this great time that we celebrate.”
