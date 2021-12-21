GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids basketball community used Grand Rapids High School girls and boys basketball home games on Dec. 7 and 10, to promote awareness and bring smiles to teens in foster care.
The two programs sponsored a program named Hoops of Hope, which asked people who attended the games to bring an item that can be used as a gift for foster teens.
Foster care is an opportunity for a family to help transform a life in need. Maybe it’s their own choices or maybe the choices of others that have placed them in a position of needing people to bring hope into their lives.
On the above listed nights, the Grand Rapids community showed its generosity and caring spirit. With thousands of dollars given in gifts, there will be an opportunity for these teens to know that people are there for them and desire for them to make it, according to members of the basketball programs.
Some of the items given were: 30 pairs of socks, 52 stocking hats, 13 pairs of gloves, 13 lotion and nail polish items, 15 blankets, two stuffed animals, eight art supplies, 26 electronic items, and 30 gift cards with some worth $25.
“Thank you for showing your support and generosity,” the representatives said. “Thank you for bringing hope into difficult situations. Thank you for transforming lives.
“Maybe you cannot save them all, but maybe you can help one person. If you are interested in helping to give hope to a teen in need, please contact Itasca County for more information about the need of foster parents.”
