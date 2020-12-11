GRAND RAPIDS — The honorary 2020 Big Dog All Star Volleyball Team-Minnesota Maroon which features selected players from the Iron Range area has been announced.
Following is the team:
Claire Walsh, senior outside hitter, Grand Rapids; Lexis Trygg, senior middle hitter, Virginia; Claire Vekich, senior outside hitter, Greenway; Lauren Staples, senior setter, Cherry; Braya LaPlant, freshman setter, Grand Rapids; Abby Thompson, senior middle hitter, Chisholm; Hannah Reichensperger, junior middle hitter, Northeast Range; Kaisa Reed, senior outside hitter, Greenway; and Lexi Lindgren, sophomore libero, Grand Rapids.
