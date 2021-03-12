BIGFORK — It’s strange how the lives of Jared Lovdahl and Brent Keranen have intertwined in their basketball careers.
Lovdahl is a senior on the Bigfork High School boys basketball team while Keranen is a senior on the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School team. Both have been starters on their team for years and both are leaders on and off the floor.
In fact, the two are friends as they played on the same AAU basketball team in past years. However, what happened on March 5, in Bigfork, could not be scripted in a Hollywood movie.
First, Keranen achieved the ultimate milestone for high school basketball players when he cracked the 1,000-point mark during the Spartans’ game against the Huskies. Then, with 11 seconds remaining and the Spartans winning big, Lovdahl nailed a basket which also put him over the 1,000-point mark for his career.
Keranen said he had no idea that Lovdahl also was closing in on the 1,000-point mark. Lovdahl needed 31 points that night to hit the mark.
“I had no clue, but when he scored a basket and everybody cheered real loud, I was kind of confused because we were up big at the time,” Keranen said. “I thought they were expecting a comeback or something but then I started seeing all the signs and I realized (Lovdahl) got it.
“It was really fun. When I got it, it was something that I have worked for my entire life. Then when Jared got it, that makes it even better.”
Lovdahl agreed it was a special moment for both he and Keranen.
“It was cool that we were teammates at one time and then we got it at the same time,” Lovdahl said. “I have wanted to reach 1,000 points ever since I was little; when you are a little kid that is one the big things that you looked up to when you walked into the gym, the 1,000 points.”
Keranen said he received a pass from Daniel Clusiau, drove past a defender and completed a layup for his 1,000th point. He said he knew the basket put him in the exclusive 1,000-point club.
“It’s something my dad and I have talked about for a long time,” Keranen explained. “Since I started playing varsity in the eighth grade, first and foremost he told me to take care of the team and be a leader and he also said I could reach 1,000 points.”
Lovdahl made his 31st point, hitting the 1,000-point mark in front of a home crowd. He said he really didn’t know if he had hit the mark or not with the basket.
“I wasn’t really sure what was going on, so I shot a layup and scored,” said Lovdahl. “I had a pretty good idea but I wasn’t exactly sure where I was with the points. Most of my family have hit 1,000 points as most of my cousins and my uncle have.”
Keranen – who along with teammates Jack Lorenz and Jeff Lorenz are now 1,000-point scorers – said the Spartans want to take care of business in the section tournament this season. Nashwauk-Keewatin had reached the title game against North Woods last season but the game was never conducted due to the shutdown of sports because of the pandemic.
“It’s ours for the taking, we just have to work for it,” said Keranen. “We have unfinished business from last year and that has been our saying the whole year. Every time someone gets demotivated, I bring up what happened to us last year and all the tears that were shed. We are playing for last year’s seniors too.”
